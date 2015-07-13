33rd ANNUAL WEST ALABAMA JURIED SHOW WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE BAMA THEATRE’S JUNIOR LEAGUE GALLERY

The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa will be sponsoring its 33rd Annual West Alabama Juried Show from Oct. 2 through Nov. 5, 2017 at the Bama Theatre’s Junior League Gallery. A closing reception honoring the winners will be held on Nov. 5 from 2-3 p.m. at the theatre with the public invited to attend.

One Best in Show award of $750, one cash award of $500 and three cash awards of $100 each will be presented. The awards will be sponsored in part by Buffalo Rock Pepsi.

Visual artists residing in Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Perry, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker Counties will be eligible. A $40 entry fee entitles participants to submit up to three works for judging. Only original two- and three-dimensional works will be accepted. Entries must not have been shown in any previous West Alabama Juried Show or Double Exposure Exhibit.

Works submitted for judging are accepted through a digital upload of images on the website submittable.com. This procedure also allows management of images in other competitions which utilize Submittable. Beginning Sept. 1 and ending Sept. 8 at midnight, artists can submit their entries on the site. Artists should visit tuscarts.org/competition-westaljuried for access to a direct link to the Submittable website and to view all entry guidelines. The link will not be active for submissions until Sept. 1.

All two-dimensional pieces accepted for the show must be ready for hanging and matted, framed and under glass if appropriate. No work should be submitted that has been executed in a class or workshop. Maximum size is 5 1/2 feet x 5 1/2 feet, and maximum weight is 50 pounds for all entries.

For questions about the West Alabama Juried Show including the entry procedure, call 205-345-9801 or 205-758-5195, ext. 6.

The Bama Theatre is located at 600 Greensboro Avenue in Downtown Tuscaloosa. For more information about The Arts Council, Bama Theatre or Cultural Arts Center, patrons should like the Facebook page “The Arts Council – Bama Theatre – Cultural Arts Center” and follow tuscarts on Twitter. Call 205-758-5195 or visit tuscarts.org for further information.