A Dance of Liberation

The Pigeon Town Steppers, one of New Orleans’ many community-based social aid and pleasure clubs, would define buckjumping differently. They would tell you it’s the dance style associated with the city’s second line parades and that without it, New Orleans would not be New Orleans.

Lily Keber, who for three years has worked to finish her feature-length documentary on the subject, says she sees a connection between both definitions. Why? Because these days, just living life can feel like trying to stay on a bucking bronco.

“It’s like bucking off your problems, bucking off your poverty, bucking off whatever sort of historical, institutional oppression your community and you might have been going through,” Keber says. “It’s dance as a way to liberate yourself, even if only for four hours on a Sunday.”