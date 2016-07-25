Adopt-A-School News: Broadway Pizzeria 43 Adopts Flatwoods Elementary

Broadway Pizzeria 43 adopted Flatwoods Elementary School just before the Christmas break. The restaurant has already been providing awesome pizza to the staff as well as rewarding the kiddos with it. We’re so grateful for the support! Pictured at a planning meeting are AAS coordinator Jimmie Ann Daniels, far left, with happy kids and Broadway owner Eric Wyatt.

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is pleased to welcome 10 new Ambassadors who will be joining a team of seasoned veterans in 2018.

The Chamber Ambassador program is an active group of volunteers designed to bridge the current active membership and new members with the services provided by the Chamber. Chamber Ambassadors welcome new members to the Chamber and share ways to get the most out of their membership through an informal mentor relationship. They assist with ground breakings, ribbon cuttings and monthly Business After Hours, serve as greeters at most Chamber events and help foster good will among the membership. The Ambassador program provides a great networking experience for its participants and has proven to be a creative resource for the development of future Chamber leaders.

Richard Ahlquist

First South Farm Credit

Daniel Bradshaw

Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors

Stacey DeLoach

Ward Scott Architecture, Inc.

Tammy Donaldson

BelFlex Staffing Network

Paige Albertson Fish

Winter McFarland, LLC

April Horton

BFGoodrich Michelin

Savannah Howell

The City of Tuscaloosa

Brand Pickle

First US Bank

Alexis Polk

Cartography Consulting, LLC

Jessica Weathers Schaub

Malone & Nelson, LLC