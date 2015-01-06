ALABAMA BASEBALL REPORT

Overall Record: 10-2 (8-0 at home || 2-2 away)

SEC Record: 0-0

Record Last Week: 3-2 (1-0 at home || 2-2 away)

Streak: Won 1

Last Week’s Results (3-2):

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Defeated Samford, 13-3

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Defeated Alabama State, 11-1

Friday, March 2 – Lost to Oklahoma, 1-2 (11)

Saturday, March 3 – Lost to Oklahoma, 4-16

Sunday, March 4 – Defeated Oklahoma, 13-1

This Week’s Schedule (All Times Central)

Wednesday, March 7 – vs. Southern Miss (8-3/C-USA), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 6:00 p.m. CT

Friday, March 9 – vs. New Mexico State (8-4/Western Athletic), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 6:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 10 – vs. New Mexico State (8-4/Western Athletic), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 2:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 11 – vs. New Mexico State (8-4/Western Athletic), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 1:00 p.m. CT

TEAM NOTES

Alabama finished the week at 3-2 overall, defeating Samford in Birmingham on Tuesday followed by a win over Alabama State in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide went 1-2 in Norman against Oklahoma over the weekend, winning the series finale in convincing fashion.

A six-run ninth highlighted the Crimson Tide’s big scoring night as cruised to a 13-3 win over Samford on Tuesday. Alabama’s offense finished with 10 hits and received multi-hit outings from its 4-5-6 hitters, with Chandler Taylor, Chandler Avant and Keith Holcombe each collecting two hits apiece. Taylor finished 2-for-3 with both of hits being home runs, while the junior added a team-high four RBI and three runs scored. UA hitters also recorded seven walks on the night, three of which came with bases loaded, resulting in three runs scored.

On the hill, Garret Rukes earned his first win of the 2018 campaign with 2.0 innings of scoreless work, allowing one hit and issuing a walk while striking out four Bulldog hitters. Rukes was followed by Brock Love, Connor Stutts, Deacon Medders and Dylan Duarte. The five pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts to match the season-high mark by the Alabama arms.

The Crimson Tide collected 14 hits on the way to 11 runs in Alabama’s 11-1 win over Alabama State on Wednesday. With the win, UA moved to 9-0 on the season, the program’s best start since 2002 when the Crimson Tide began the year 10-0 under head coach Jim Wells.

The Alabama offense was highlighted by Hunter Alexander who finished his afternoon 3-for-4 with a team-high tying two RBI and two runs scored to go with a walk. Nine of the 11 Crimson Tide hitters registered at least one hit with the four players producing multi-hit games. On the mound, right-hander Mason Duke made his first career start for UA, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings of one-hit baseball and striking out seven across 60 pitches en route to his first win. Duke retired the final 11 batters he faced before turning the ball over to his bullpen.

Alabama fell to Oklahoma, 2-1, in extra innings on Friday evening. In a pitcher’s duel, each team’s starter provided its club with a quality start followed by a strong outing from the bullpen. Sam Finnerty tossed a career-long 8.0 innings and a career-high 102 pitches. Finnerty allowed one earned run on eight hits and two walks while punching out a pair. Kyle Cameron entered for the final 2.1 innings of relief, allowing one unearned run in the bottom of the 11th, which would prove the difference in the game. The Tide then suffered a 16-4 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma on Saturday evening.

Alabama’s offense erupted for a season-high 18 hits and 13 runs on the way to a 13-1 win over Oklahoma on Sunday. Alabama’s offense came up big in the middle innings, putting up three in the third, fifth and sixth with a four-run fourth sandwiched in between to account for the Crimson Tide’s 13 total runs on the day. Over that stretch, the Tide bats collected 15 hits and three walks to put the game out of reach.

Eleven of the 14 Alabama hitters collected at least one hit, including eight of nine starters. Six players on offense had multi-hit efforts, with Cobie Vance leading the team at 3-for-4. The junior added two RBI, a pair of runs scored and one walk. Both Cody Henry and Chandler Taylor contributed a home run and three RBI apiece. Henry registered a double and two runs scored in addition to his roundtripper while Taylor contributed one run to go with his homer.

The Crimson Tide pitching staff shined on Sunday. Sam Gardner earned his first career win at Alabama, tossing 5.0 innings of one-run baseball in the starting effort. Gardner allowed three hits and two walks while striking out a season-high five across his 85 pitches of work.