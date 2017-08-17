“Stories in Motion”

Alabama Dance Council Continues “Stories in Motion” Tour Celebrating Alabama’s Bicentennial

The Alabama Dance Council (ADC) is participating in Alabama’s Bicentennial by honoring and celebrating the different cultural perspectives that are a part of our history and that make up our current population today. Our different cultural perspectives will be explored through dance to delve into personal history and identity, connected by the themes of place, home and community. Six guest choreographers and various Alabama artists are collaborating on this project.

The ADC received a Dance/USA Engaging Dance Audiences grant to support a series of “community gatherings” in multiple Alabama communities in 2018. The “community gatherings” are designed and facilitated in a way that leads participants on a personal journey through dance and builds a sense of community with other participants.

“Stories in Motion” toured to Mobile on January 22 – 23 and Atmore on January 23 – 24. The April tour will include Birmingham on April 6 – 8, Montgomery on April 9 -10, and Tuscaloosa on April 11 – 12. The program description and tour details are below. All events are free and appropriate for all ages.

“Stories in Motion: Community Celebration Gatherings”

A Bicentennial Dance Project Celebrating Alabama’s Cultural Perspectives

How does your story connect with others? How does your story inspire others? How do our collective stories celebrate who we are? And how can dance and movement weave these stories together as one?

The Alabama Dance Council invites you to gather with fellow community members and local and national dancemakers to explore the idea of place, home, and community. Five communities will participate in these gatherings to honor and celebrate Alabama’s diverse cultural perspectives as part of Alabama’s Bicentennial.

Join us for food and fellowship, dance making, and story circles to share reflections of how we are connected to Alabama, what connects us as members of a community, and how our sense of home and history further connect us.

Dates, times, and locations of events open to the general public:

April 6

Miles College, 3:00-5:00 pm

Multi-purpose Room, President George T. French Jr. Student Activity Center

Birmingham, AL

April 7

Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival

11:30-12:15, 1:00-1:45, 2:30-3:15

Zamora Shrine Center, 3521 Ratliff Rd, Birmingham, AL

April 8

Alabama Waldorf School, 2:00-4:00 pm

5901 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL

April 9:

City Hall Auditorium, 6:00-8:00 pm

103 North Perry Street, Montgomery, AL

April 11:

Ferguson Center Ballroom on UA’s campus, 3:00-5:00 pm

751 Campus Drive West, Tuscaloosa, AL

April 12:

The Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center, 6:00-8:00 pm

The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Co-Sponsor

620 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL

Participating Artists:

(NOTE: Artists at each location will be selected from this list. Please contact Rosemary Johnson for more information.)

Dahlia Nayar

Choreographer

Newbury Park, CA

Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre

Rosie Herrera, Artistic Director

Miami, FL

Rosy Simas Danse

Rosy Simas, Artistic Director

Minneapolis, MN

Wideman/Davis Dance

Thaddeus Davis & Tanya Wideman-Davis

Co-Artistic Directors

Columbia, SC and Chicago, IL

Zoe | Juniper

Zoe Scofield & Juniper Shuey

Co-Founders

Seattle, WA

Bollywood Jammers

Dibya Singh

Tuscaloosa, AL

Jasmine Dance Ensemble

Jun Xu, Founder | Director

Birmingham, AL

MAD Skillz Dance Company

Winston Strickland, Artistic Director

Birmingham, AL

Mexican Dance Group Corazón Azteca

Norma Flores, Artistic Director

Birmingham, AL

Mystic Wind Choctaw Social Dance Group

Dan Isaac, Director

Philadelphia, MS

Nathifa Dance Company

LaVondia Bryant-Square, Artistic Director

Birmingham, AL

Natyananda: Dance of India

Sheila Rubin, Artistic Director

Birmingham, AL

Notinee Indian Dance

Pia Sen, Artistic Director

Birmingham, AL

Shivalaya School of Classical Indian Dance

Sudha Raghuram, Artistic Director

Montgomery, AL