Alabama Dance Council Continues "Stories in Motion" Tour Celebrating Alabama's Bicentennial Linda Johnson April 13, 2018 Entertainment, Music "Stories in Motion" Alabama Dance Council Continues "Stories in Motion" Tour Celebrating Alabama's Bicentennial The Alabama Dance Council (ADC) is participating in Alabama's Bicentennial by honoring and celebrating the different cultural perspectives that are a part of our history and that make up our current population today. Our different cultural perspectives will be explored through dance to delve into personal history and identity, connected by the themes of place, home and community. Six guest choreographers and various Alabama artists are collaborating on this project. The ADC received a Dance/USA Engaging Dance Audiences grant to support a series of "community gatherings" in multiple Alabama communities in 2018. The "community gatherings" are designed and facilitated in a way that leads participants on a personal journey through dance and builds a sense of community with other participants. "Stories in Motion" toured to Mobile on January 22 – 23 and Atmore on January 23 – 24. The April tour will include Birmingham on April 6 – 8, Montgomery on April 9 -10, and Tuscaloosa on April 11 – 12. The program description and tour details are below. All events are free and appropriate for all ages. "Stories in Motion: Community Celebration Gatherings" A Bicentennial Dance Project Celebrating Alabama's Cultural Perspectives How does your story connect with others? How does your story inspire others? How do our collective stories celebrate who we are? And how can dance and movement weave these stories together as one? The Alabama Dance Council invites you to gather with fellow community members and local and national dancemakers to explore the idea of place, home, and community. Five communities will participate in these gatherings to honor and celebrate Alabama's diverse cultural perspectives as part of Alabama's Bicentennial. Join us for food and fellowship, dance making, and story circles to share reflections of how we are connected to Alabama, what connects us as members of a community, and how our sense of home and history further connect us. Dates, times, and locations of events open to the general public: April 6 Miles College, 3:00-5:00 pm Multi-purpose Room, President George T. French Jr. Student Activity Center Birmingham, AL April 7 Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival 11:30-12:15, 1:00-1:45, 2:30-3:15 Zamora Shrine Center, 3521 Ratliff Rd, Birmingham, AL April 8 Alabama Waldorf School, 2:00-4:00 pm 5901 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL April 9: City Hall Auditorium, 6:00-8:00 pm 103 North Perry Street, Montgomery, AL April 11: Ferguson Center Ballroom on UA's campus, 3:00-5:00 pm 751 Campus Drive West, Tuscaloosa, AL April 12: The Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center, 6:00-8:00 pm The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Co-Sponsor 620 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL Participating Artists: (NOTE: Artists at each location will be selected from this list. Please contact Rosemary Johnson for more information.) Dahlia Nayar Choreographer Newbury Park, CA Rosie Herrera Dance Theatre Rosie Herrera, Artistic Director Miami, FL Rosy Simas Danse Rosy Simas, Artistic Director Minneapolis, MN Wideman/Davis Dance Thaddeus Davis & Tanya Wideman-Davis Co-Artistic Directors Columbia, SC and Chicago, IL Zoe | Juniper Zoe Scofield & Juniper Shuey Co-Founders Seattle, WA Bollywood Jammers Dibya Singh Tuscaloosa, AL Jasmine Dance Ensemble Jun Xu, Founder | Director Birmingham, AL MAD Skillz Dance Company Winston Strickland, Artistic Director Birmingham, AL Mexican Dance Group Corazón Azteca Norma Flores, Artistic Director Birmingham, AL Mystic Wind Choctaw Social Dance Group Dan Isaac, Director Philadelphia, MS Nathifa Dance Company LaVondia Bryant-Square, Artistic Director Birmingham, AL Natyananda: Dance of India Sheila Rubin, Artistic Director Birmingham, AL Notinee Indian Dance Pia Sen, Artistic Director Birmingham, AL Shivalaya School of Classical Indian Dance Sudha Raghuram, Artistic Director Montgomery, AL