ALABAMA RECRUITING UPDATE//Second Signing Date is set for February 7

Several prospects were in for official visits this past weekend. Here are some quick notes. Keep in mind that numbers are tight and things are subject to change very quickly. Some prospects, including Boling, TX linebacker and Bama commitment Vernon Jackson, did not arrive until Saturday and stayed until Monday. Rodney Orr from Tider Insider gave us an update on Bama recruiting.

Orr said he’s not sure when, but he expects Huntsville-Lee defensive lineman Malik Langham to pick Alabama. Orr really likes Langham. Long and very athletic. 6-5, 270. Great frame. Good basketball player. Orr feels he is just developing as a football player and his potential is limitless.

Arlington, Texas Tide DL commit Bobby Brown was in over the weekend on an unofficial visit. As of Sunday afternoon, Orr said he continues to hear that Brown remains very solid to Bama but Texas and Texas A&M won’t quit recruiting the big defensive lineman.

It’s common knowledge that Georgia has put the all-out press on Bama linebacker commitment Quay Walker of Cordele-Crisp County, GA. Late last week the feeling was the Bulldogs would likely flip Walker. But the feedback now sounds much more favorable for the Tide. Great visit. Confidence in Tuscaloosa is up for now. Again, Georgia won’t give up on this five star though and his final decision could come right down to the wire.

Linebacker J.J. Peterson from Moultrie-Colquitt County, GA was a longtime Bama lean until Jeremy Pruitt went to Tennessee. Everybody knows that Peterson committed to the Vols. Orr said he heard that Peterson had a great time in Tuscaloosa, but the feeling on Monday morning was that Tennessee was still the favorite. We’ll see if that changes.

In the secondary, Tider Insider has been reporting that Bama has a real shot with Plantation-American Heritage, FL elite cornerback Patrick Surtain. Word is that Alabama took another very positive step with Surtain this past weekend. Don’t want to get ahead of the game, but Orr is feeling stronger and stronger about Alabama’s position here. As for Surtain’s elite corner teammate, Tyson Campbell, other than general comments on his visit going very well this weekend, we have not heard enough details to draw any conclusions. Georgia has been considered the strong leader.

Tider Insider feels Alabama is in great position to land offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere of Tampa-Berekeley. Ohio State and possibly Florida are in the mix. Again, as noted previously, spots in this class are filling up so it will be interesting to see what happens with Petit-Frere.

TI has been reporting for several weeks that the Tide had made a very strong impression on the family of Phenix City-Central WR Justyn Ross. Orr thinks Alabama is in very good position to land Ross. On another note, Orr feels very good about Alabama’s position with dynamic receiver Jaylen Waddle of Bellaire, TX. Again, given that Alabama has only eight spots open and several extremely talented prospects still on the board, it is hard to predict exactly who fills each spot. But it does look like a strong finish.

Due to the number of open spots, does Alabama skip taking a QB? Orr says it would not surprise him either way. Does not sound like a definite decision has been made at this point.

For several weeks though, Orr has said to keep an eye on Gilbert, AZ quarterback Brock Purdy. Recently the 6-1, 200-pound Purdy announced via twitter that he had picked up an offer from new Tide assistant Jeff Banks. Nick Saban is hoping to meet with Purdy soon in Tuscaloosa. If things go well, Orr would expect Purdy to pick Alabama.

Cornerbacks Eddie Smith of Slidell-Salmen, LA and Isaac Taylor-Stuart of San Diego, CA will visit Tuscaloosa on the weekend of the 26th. Alabama signed 15 players back in December but should sign 7 to 8 more in February.