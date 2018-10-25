Softball Closes Fall Season With Two Wins Tuesday

The Crimson Tide defeats Marion Military Institute, 8-1, and Shelton State, 12-0

Alabama softball closed out its fall season Tuesday night at Rhoads Stadium with a pair of wins over Marion Military Institute, 8-1, and Shelton State, 12-0.

In game one, junior Claire Jenkins drove in the first runs of the day in the bottom of the first on a two-run single, with junior Elissa Brown and freshman Kloyee Anderson crossing the plate. Freshman Kayla Davis tacked on three more with a home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the third to make it 5-0. A pair of RBI groundouts in the fourth made it 7-0 and an RBI single from sophomore Kyra Lockhart in the sixth inning gave the Tide an eight-run lead. MMI erased the shutout with an RBI double in the top of the seventh but that would be the lone run tallied as Alabama held on to win, 8-1.

In the circle, freshman Montana Fouts got the start, striking out six over 3.2 shutout innings with just one hit allowed. Junior Sarah Cornell threw the remaining 3.1 innings, striking out seven.

In the night’s second game against Shelton State, sophomore KB Sides started the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the second and freshman Skylar Wallace tacked on two more in the next at-bat with a single up the middle to make it 3-0. A two-run single from junior Bailey Hemphill in the bottom of the fifth stretched the lead to 5-0 and later with the bases loaded, senior Merris Schroder cleared the bases with a triple that banged off the wall in right as the Tide pulled ahead 8-0. A sacrifice fly from Sides later in the inning made it 9-0. A fielding error with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the sixth added a run and extended the inning. Brown capitalized in the next at-bat, hitting a two-run double to make it 12-0, which proved final.

Junior Krystal Goodman got the start, striking out four over 3.0 innings pitched, with senior Courtney Gettins and sophomore Madison Preston backing her up with 4.0 shutout innings, with Preston striking out all six batters she faced.

