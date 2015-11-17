BAMA ART HOUSE FILM SERIES WINTER 2017

Screenings in the Bama Art House Film Series Winter 2017 will begin on January 10 and will feature six films. A program of The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, this series will feature dramas, comedies and documentaries. Screenings will take place at the Bama Theatre on Tuesday nights at 7:30 p.m. with the box office opening at 6:30 p.m. and doors at 6:45 p.m.

The series will feature drama, music, history, comedy and biography related movies. The final feature in the series, “An Evening of Oscar-Nominated Short Films”, is a compilation of the 2017 short film nominations featuring three categories: Animated, Live Action and Documentary.

Discount Punchcard Tickets ($60) will be available at the door prior to screenings and will be good for any 10 Bama Art House films. Single Tickets will be priced at $8 general, $7 seniors & students and $6 Arts Council members.

Patrons can visit bamatheatre.org/bamaarthouse to view the list of films, details and accompanying trailers.

January 10: London Town

January 17: Denial

January 24: A Man Called Ove

January 31: Gimme Danger

February 7: The Eagle Huntress

February 14: An Evening of Oscar-Nominated Short Films

Left Hand Soap Co. will sponsor “London Town” and “Gimme Danger”. UA’s Bloom Hillel & the Sisterhood of Temple Emanu-el will sponsor “Denial”.

The mission of the Bama Art House series is to bring current and contemporary independent film to West Alabama, transforming the historic Bama Theatre into a cinematic art house.

The Bama Theatre is located at 600 Greensboro Avenue in Downtown Tuscaloosa. For more information about The Arts Council or Bama Theatre, patrons should LIKE the Facebook page “The Arts Council – Bama Theatre – Cultural Arts Center” and follow tuscarts on Twitter. Call 205-758-5195 or visit bamatheatre.org for further information.