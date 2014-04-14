Bama Looks to Finish Strong RECRUITING UPDATE

Given the reluctance prospects have for doing interviews these days, news from this weekend’s group of visitors to Tuscaloosa might be slow to trickle in. But, in terms of Alabama’s filling out the last few spots in its 2017 class, news that eventually comes from this weekend might be very big.

STILL LOOKING SOLID

One official visitor this weekend was linebacker Chris Allen. We feel strongly that the Baton Rouge-Southern Lab star will stick with his commitment to Bama. In fact, shortly after Allen visited LSU last weekend, sources told us that Allen had already “firmed up” his commitment to Alabama. Whether or not Allen makes a public comment before signing day remains to be seen, but we think he’s solid to Bama.

WAITING ON RUGGS

Another visitor this weekend was Montgomery-Lee sensation Henry Ruggs. The electric receiver/kick returner is probably the nation’s fastest riser. Ruggs potential is unlimited and his athleticism is breath taking. This past week he bolted into the list of the nation’s top 25 prospects. We’ve felt for a while that Ruggs was a strong lean to Alabama over FSU and Florida, among others. There’s talk that Ruggs might announce his decision soon. Again, we really like Alabama here.

SILKY-SMOOTH SMITH

Although not sure exactly when DeVonta Smith will announce his decision, we feel strongly that the silky-smooth Smith will ultimately pick Alabama. The talented wide receiver from Amite, LA made his official visit to Tuscaloosa this weekend. Numbers are tight but look for Smith to wind up in this Alabama signing class.

BAMA NEEDS MATHIS

Another Bayou star visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend was Monroe-Neville defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis. Given Bama’s needs on the DL, Mathis would surely have to be considered a priority. This is going to likely come down to Alabama and LSU. We feel that Bama is his favorite, but there is heavy pressure for him to stay home. We wouldn’t be surprised if Mathis waited until National Signing Day, or close to it, before announcing his decision.

CONFIDENCE REMAINS HIGH

Madison-James Clemens star defensive lineman LaBryan Ray was also in town this weekend. Ray is Alabama’s top high school defensive lineman and is a high priority for the Crimson Tide coaching staff. We remain confident that Ray will ultimately pick Alabama.

SABAN EXPECTED TO VISIT

One prospect who did not visit Bama this weekend was highly-regarded defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon of Leesburg, GA. Solomon has Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and USC on his list. There’s been talk that Solomon might not welcome visits from coaches before the dead period. Nick Saban has a visit scheduled with Solomon and his family later this week. If that visit isn’t canceled, Alabama could become the favorite to receive Solomon’s signature on National Signing Day.

A-DAY GAME SET FOR 2:00 P.M. KICKOFF

The annual A-Day Game on April 22 is the final practice of the spring at Bryant-Denny Stadium and is free to the public

The University of Alabama announced Monday that the 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Spring Football Game will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Television coverage will be announced at a later date.

The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and takes place at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Admission will once again be free to the public. More information on A-Day, including additional activities, traffic and parking, will be posted on rolltide.com when it becomes available.

