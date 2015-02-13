BAMA TOPS WISCONSIN // 8 PLAYERS NAMED

Eight Alabama players were recognized by the coaching staff following Saturday’s 35-17 victory over No. 20 Wisconsin. Derrick Henry, Ryan Kelly and O.J. Howard were the honorees on offense, while Reggie Ragland, Jonathan Allen and Jarran Reed represented the defense. Tony Brown and Cyrus Jones made the special teams list.

Henry, a junior from Yulee, Fla., rushed for a career-high 147 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries. He set career highs in yards and touchdowns while averaging 11.3 per carry. He scored on runs of 37, 56 and two yards while also catching two passes for 12 yards and accounting for five first downs. Kelly, a senior from West Chester, Ohio, was a game captain and anchored the Alabama offense at center while helping to open holes for 238 rushing yards and 502 yards of total offense. He did not allow a sack or a pressure or commit a penalty. Howard, from Prattville, Ala., caught three passes for 37 yards and two first downs.

On defense, Ragland led the Crimson Tide with 12 tackles, including five solo stops. The game captain from Madison, Ala., also accounted for one quarterback hurry while helping limit Wisconsin’s powerful rushing attack to just 40 yards in the game or 1.9 yards per carry. Allen, from Leesburg, Va., accounted for two sacks (15 yards) to set a career high. He finished with four total tackles and a broken up pass. Reed, from Goldsboro, N.C., made five tackles along the defensive line as the Tide limited Wisconsin to just 268 total yards.

Jones, a senior from Baltimore, Md., took over as the starting punt returner and finished with 25 yards on four returns, including an 18-yard burst. Brown, a sophomore from Beaumont, Texas, recorded one tackle on punt coverage, which he limited to just three yards.

BAMA LOOKS TO HIT IT BIG IN MAGNOLIA STATE

Once upon a time, Alabama was a recruiting force in the state of Mississippi. But over the past few years, pulling a top prospect out of that state has been nearly impossible for the Tide. That might change this year. Whispers from Mississippi are that some of the state’s top prospects are looking to leave home. Couple that with talk that the NCAA is sniffing around in Oxford, and the timing might be right for the Tide to pluck some of Mississippi’s top talent.

It appears that Alabama is in position to land two or three of Mississippi’s elite prospects. Here’s a glance at the three.

WR A.J. BROWN

6-2, 218, 4.6

Starkville, MS / Starkville HS

UA offer

Alabama has been in strong position with the Starkville star for several months. Tide assistant Bo Davis has built a tight relationship with Brown and his father.

At one point, it was thought that Brown’s recruitment would be an Alabama-Ole Miss battle. It might end up like that, but in recent weeks the Tide has gained some momentum and is probably the favorite. Mississippi State is thought to be the number two team.

How good is Brown?

Some in Tuscaloosa think he has Julio Jones potential.

DE JEFFERY SIMMONS

6-4, 270, 4.8

Macon, MS / Noxubee County HS

UA offer

There is no questioning that he is one of Alabama’s top targets. Simmons doesn’t have strong ties to the state of Mississippi. The Louisiana native only moved to the state a few years ago, so leaving isn’t that big a deal for him.

We’ve thought all along that Simmons’ decision would come down to Alabama and Ole Miss. LSU and Mississippi State are also high on his list.

Simmons has a strong relationship with DL coach Bo Davis. He is very impressed with Alabama’s championship tradition and Nick Saban’s reputation for putting players in the NFL. Plus, Macon, MS is only 75 miles from Tuscaloosa.

CB NIGEL KNOTT

5-11, 171, 4.32

Madison, MS / Germantown HS

UA offer

Even though Knott’s father played at Ole Miss, many think Knott is looking to leave the state. That doesn’t mean that the Rebels and the Bulldogs have no chance. They certainly do. But Knott looks primed to go out of state.

Earlier speculation had him ready to commit to FSU. That was a bit premature. FSU is definitely on his list. But he has serious interest in Alabama, too.

FSU, Alabama, Oregon and possibly a few other out-of-state schools could make a strong run at Knott.