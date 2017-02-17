WEEKEND RECRUITING TIDBITS

A lot of prospects were reported to be unofficially visiting Tuscaloosa this past weekend. Unofficial visits are always subject to change. Bad weather in the Tuscaloosa area might have prevented some from visiting, but several highly-regarded prospects did make it. Here are a few quick recruiting tidbits.

OL JAVONNE SHEPHERD

We are told that four-star Javonne Shepherd (6-6, 320) of Houston-North Forest had a great visit to Alabama. Texas A&M and Texas have been considered the early leaders. But there is now quite a bit of buzz in Tuscaloosa about Alabama’s possibly becoming a strong contender.

OL CLAY WEBB

Five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb of Oxford, AL was in town on Saturday for the scrimmage. The 6-3 Webb is a solidly built 295-pounder. Webb spent time on the visit with new Tide quarterback commit Paul Tyson of Hewitt-Trussville. Webb is considered a strong Alabama lean.

QB TAULIA TAGOVAILOA

Thompson QB Taulia Tagovailoa has also spent the past few days in town. We won’t be surprised if Tagovailoa pulls the trigger for Alabama later this spring.

PK WILL REICHARD

Hoover placekicker Will Reichard was in for Saturday’s scrimmage. Reichard is generally considered the nation’s top placekicker, and Alabama is considered the strong favorite.

LB SHANE LEE

Baltimore-St. Frances four-star Shane Lee has the look of a real thumper at inside backer. Lee is close to 6-0 and about 240 pounds. He was at Saturday’s scrimmage.

DE ANTONIO ALFANO

Four-star defensive lineman Antonio Alfano (6-4, 278) of Colonial, NJ spent a couple of days in town. Alfano tweeted that he had an “amazing” visit. Alfano has offers from Alabama, Florida, FSU, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee and USC, among others.

WR JULIAN FLEMING

2020 WR Julian Fleming of Catawissa-Southern Columbia, PA was slated to visit Alabama this weekend. He is considered by some to be the nation’s top rising junior receiver. The buzz is that Tide WR coach Josh Gattis (formerly of Penn State) has strong ties with Fleming. Alabama seems to be the early favorite.

QB HARRISON BAILEY

Very highly-regarded 2020 QB Harrison Bailey of Marietta, GA was in town. The 6-5, 225-pound Bailey already has 20 offers, including ones from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee, among others.

OL DARNELL WRIGHT

Looking forward to A-Day next Saturday, Alabama will host numerous prospects. One expected in is Huntington, WV five-star offensive tackle Darnell Wright. The 6-6, 320-pound Wright might be the top OT in the 2019 class. While some say that Ohio State is the early favorite, sources told Tider Insider’s Rodney Orr that Alabama is the team to watch. Tennessee is also in the mix.