For awhile now, a number of website and social media followers suggested I check out Bogle Phantom. After reviewing Apothic Inferno, I again heard a lot of suggestions to review this wine. So, here goes…Bogle Phantom is a “proprietary red wine” from Bogle Vineyards in Clarksburg, California, USA.

While Bogle doesn’t reveal the blend composition, they do say the vineyard source is Amador, Clarksburg and Lodi. And, the wine is aged 24 months in one and two year old American oak. On the bottle, underneath the title of the wine, reads the tagline: “Mysterious and Hauntingly Seductive” If you’re a fan of Bogle, I’ve also reviewed Bogle Merlot and Bogle Old Vine Zinfandel.

From the bottle:

In the dark recesses of the cellar you sense a presence, hear footsteps. Why is it these things only happen when you are alone? In the shadows, a glimpse of muddy boots and old blue jeans… the lurking legacies of hard work and determination left by those who have come before you. We are proud to carry on the traditions of our founders with this unique red wine. A deep ruby apparition that personifies the true spirit of the Bogle. Mwahahaha!!! Anyway, I tasted the 2012 vintage of Bogle Phantom.

Appearance

As suggested by the bottle, this wine is ruby in color. While it is fairly dark, some light was able to shine through. The wine exhibited average legs, with a slow to medium fall rate.

Aroma

I had to get up pretty close to the glass to notice the aroma. The aroma was enjoyable with notes of ripe plum, caramel and spice. There was a noticeable sting of alcohol when I gave the wine a good sniff.

Bogle Phantom alcohol content 14.9% by volume, per the bottle.

Taste

Phantom’s taste was congruent with its aroma. I noted flavors of juicy plum and berries, subtle caramel and smooth yet peppery clove like spices.

The flavors all worked together in an elegant fashion, with just the slightest hint of bitterness.

Mouthfeel and Tannins

This wine is pretty dry, leaving a noticeable grip from the tannins all over the palate.

Finish

The wine’s finish was long and lasting. It seemed to linger behind the lips. The finish was a nice balance between the wine’s flavors and tannins.

Overall Opinion

Overall I enjoyed Phantom quite a bit. I was expecting something more sultry from the label but in the end this wine is a nicely crafted red blend. I’d even go so far as to call it well refined. Recommend!

Thanks to everyone who recommended I review this wine. I see why you all liked it.

Bogle Phantom price $19.99.

Suggested Food Pairing

Since the flavor of clove came through to me, I’d suggest pairing this wine with a nice baked ham.

Put some cloves on it and see if it works with the wine!

