BRETT YOUNG ANNOUNCED AS THE FACE OF WILLIAM RAST FALL 2018 AD CAMPAIGN William Rast announced today the launch of its Fall 2018 men’s and women’s collection at several national retailers including Macy’s, Dillard’s, Belk, Lord & Taylor and Amazon, unveiling a print campaign featuring ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year Brett Young . Young will serve as the new Brand Ambassador alongside supermodel Stella Maxwell, whose face has graced the covers of magazines ranging from Vogue to Harper’s Bazaar. Shot by acclaimed fashion photographer Boo George and styled by Deborah Watson, the campaign embraces the collection’s Americana styled clothing.

Chosen as the fresh faces of the new American denim culture, Young and Maxwell bridge the worlds of high fashion and music for this campaign. Imagery shows Young fittingly embodies the modern interpretation of Americana biker culture and casual fit and form of the men’s line, while Maxwell walks the line between accessible tomboy and sensual woman that mirrors the inspiration for the women’s wear collection. “William Rast is at the intersection of music and fashion. We knew that Brett Young and Stella Maxwell could capture that intersection beautifully and deliver incredible creative,” said Karen Castellano, Fashion Division President at Sequential Brands Group.

“I’m so excited to work with both William Rast and Stella for this campaign,” Young said. “This is the first time I’ve done anything like this, and it’s been an absolute blast.”

The national advertising campaign featuring Young and Maxwell will launch in select traditional and digital media outlets and in select retail stores across the country. Grounded in the iconography of biker culture, William Rast’s designs combine the origins of American denim with modern and sophisticated fits, premium fabrics, washes and techniques. The Fall 2018 campaign captures this essence in a relaxed, effortless, timeless way while clearly showcasing the new silhouettes, essential for the upcoming Fall season. Delivering four consecutive PLATINUM-selling hits from his self-titled PLATINUM-certified album on BMLG Records, Young became one of Country music’s new class of hitmakers. The success of his songs has been amplified by an extraordinary response to Young’s music videos with “In Case You Didn’t Know” surpassing 197 million views and “Mercy” spending six consecutive weeks atop Vevo’s Top Country chart. Named as the only Country act on Billboard’s Top 10 New Artists, Young continues to impress the genre and beyond with nominations from the ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Along with the industry successes, his relationship with fans found Young selling out every single stop on his debut headlining CALIVILLE TOUR and earning new followers on the road with Thomas Rhett’s LIFE CHANGES TOUR 2018. Young also recently announced his headlining CMT ON TOUR: HERE TONIGHT, launching November 16. For additional information, visit brettyoungmusic.com. The William Rast brand was born in 2005 in Los Angeles, California, co-founded by Justin Timberlake and his life-long friend and business partner, Trace Ayala. William Rast is valued for delivering quality, fashion forward design and premium fit, and has become a staple for denim fans worldwide. Grounded in the iconography of American denim heritage and biker culture, yet re-packaged and presented in a contemporary context, William Rast channels the renewed confidence and vision of people all over the world today. William Rast combines the authentic qualities of American heritage with modern and sophisticated fits, fabrics, washes and techniques. For more information, please visit www.williamrast.com.