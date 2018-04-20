BRETT YOUNG OFFERS FANS A TICKET TO L.A. WITH NEW ALBUM LAUNCHING ON DEC. 7



Multi-PLATINUM-selling Country star Brett Young is on the next leg of his hit-making journey with TICKET TO L.A . His highly-anticipated second album is scheduled for takeoff December 7 on BMLG Records and builds on one of the most successful new artist debuts in recent history. Fans can pre-order the album now on BrettYoungMusic.com, where a limited number of destination bundles are available that also include either a California or Tennessee scented travel candle, enamel pin set, hand-numbered poster, plus a signed CD booklet.

“It’s been four-and-a-half years that I’ve been in Nashville,” says the chart-topping Southern California native. “A lot has happened, the first record has been really good to me and I’m really, really proud of it. But just having a new batch of songs – it’s like breathing new life almost.”

After four straight PLATINUM-certified No. One singles, one 3X Platinum smash and an ACM win for New Male Vocalist of the Year, that “new life” will be easy to hear. Young worked once again with producer Dann Huff, executive producer Jimmy Harnen and engineer/mixer Justin Niebank on TICKET TO L.A., but was determined not to rest on his laurels. Mixing classic SoCal charisma with Music City soul, the tempos are quicker – while the heart behind each track remains front and center. The sonics are more vibrant – still sophisticated but emboldened with a pinch of playfulness. And the themes have shifted toward cool-and-collected romance. Young admits that fans will have a lot to explore, but stresses his new approach is an evolution, not a reinvention. He once again digs deep into his personal life for inspiration, which now includes a wedding engagement and a long list of career milestones. He revisits the sensitive crooner evident on his previous No. 1s (PLATINUM “Sleep Without You,” 3X PLATINUM “In Case You Didn’t Know,” PLATINUM “Like I Loved You,” and PLATINUM “Mercy”) – but is also living in the moment on flirtatious new tracks such as “Catch” and “Change Your Name.”

“I decided to name the album TICKET TO L.A. because flying home to Los Angeles has become such a big part of my life,” Young explains. “A lot of the first record reflected a kind of hard point in my life when I was moving from Los Angeles to Nashville, but I’m in a completely different place now. I’m so happy, and I think you can really hear that shift on the new record.”

Young trades vocally stunning lines about life’s ups and downs with Pop icon Gavin DeGraw on “Chapters” while expressing personal sentiments co-writing 10 of the album’s tracks alongside Shane McAnally, Hillary Lindsey, Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley and more. Broadening his choice of topics to paint clever character studies as reflected in the title track, the new music is filled with a swaggering confidence that suggests Young is finally at ease with himself as a country artist. TICKET TO L.A. reveals a man of two different worlds, exploring a true depiction of Young.

TICKET TO L.A. Track Listing

1. “Ticket To L.A.”

Written by Brett Young, Zach Crowell, Jon Nite

2. “Here Tonight”

Written by Brett Young, Ben Caver, Justin Ebach, Charles Kelley

3. “Catch”

Written by Brett Young, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley

4. “1, 2, 3 – Mississippi”

Written by Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Jon Nite

5. “Let It Be Mine”

Written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Jon Nite

6. “Where You Want Me”

Written by Brett Young, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shane McAnally

7. “Used To Missin’ You”

Written by Brett Young, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins

8. “Change Your Name”

Written by Ross Copperman, Matt Jenkins, Jon Nite

9. “Chapters” (Feat. Gavin DeGraw)

Written by Brett Young, Ross Copperman, Gavin DeGraw

10. “The Ship And The Bottle”

Written by Nicolle Galyon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite

11. “Reason To Stay”

Written by Brett Young, Jon Nite, Jimmy Robbins, Emily Warren

12. “Runnin’ Away From Home”

Written by Brett Young, Zach Crowell, Hillary Lindsey

13. “Don’t Wanna Write This Song”

Written by Brett Young, Zach Crowell, Sean McConnell

Currently nominated for CMA Awards New Artist of the Year, Young has built a dedicated fanbase since the first glimpse of breathtaking vulnerability with his 2016 debut. Quickly establishing himself as one of the genre’s newest superstars, Young became the first debut Country artist since 2014 to garner 3X PLATINUM certification with “In Case You Didn’t Know.” The smash hit’s official music video is currently closing in on 200 million views, and Young was the only artist of 2017 with two videos on VEVO’s Top Country Videos list. Fans have flocked to hear Young’s distinct sound live, selling out every single stop on his debut headlining Caliville Tour. He’ll continue on the road with Thomas Rhett’s Life Changes Tour, and will headline this year’s CMT On Tour – dubbed Brett Young’s Here Tonight Tour – beginning November 16 in Royal Oak, Michigan. For additional information, visit brettyoungmusic.com.