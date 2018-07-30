CAMGIAN MICROSYSTEMS TO HOLD JOB FAIR FOR TECHNICAL CAREERS, OCT. 3

Camgian Microsystems, a recognized leader in developing advanced sensing and information processing technologies that deliver real-time, actionable intelligence, will host a job fair for technical careers Wednesday, October 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Embassy Suites in downtown Tuscaloosa.

Camgian is seeking candidates to fill positions in technical areas that include artificial intelligence and machine learning; image and signal processing; firmware and software; data science and analytics; data acquisition, storage and security; integration, testing and evaluation; and modeling and simulation.

Headquartered in Starkville, Mississippi, Camgian will become the first anchor tenant of The Edge business incubator and accelerator, which will house Camgian’s new Center for AI and Machine Learning. Dr. Gary Butler, founder, Chairman and CEO of Camgian, says “expanding the company’s operations to Tuscaloosa includes creating high-tech jobs like these. We are extremely excited about the level of support we have received and the wealth of talent in the Tuscaloosa area.”

For more information on available positions, please visit www.camgian.com/careers. Requirements for applicants include U.S. citizenship and a four-year degree. Embassy Suites is located at 2410 University Blvd. in downtown Tuscaloosa.

ABOUT CAMGIAN

Camgian is an award-winning developer of integrated sensing and analytical processing platforms that deliver real-time, actionable intelligence. Leveraging innovations in the areas of multi-sensing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, Camgian is pioneering a new generation of intelligent decision support products that address key needs in the industrial, defense and national security markets.

Camgian has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in the US, Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the most entrepreneurial companies in America and Compass Intelligence as one of the world’s top companies in IoT innovation and execution. Moreover, ABI Research featured Camgian in their 2015 Hot Tech Innovators report, which identified the company as one of the world’s top tech start-ups for their pioneering work in IoT and edge computing. In their 2016 market report Fog Computing in IoT, Machina Research identified Camgian as one of the innovative IoT startups and notable companies pioneering fog computing. In 2017 Camgian was named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” in IoT Edge Computing and the Emerging Company of the Year in Enterprise IoT in the 5th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards.

For more information on Camgian, please visit www.camgian.com.