CENTRAL MESA NAMED 2018 CHAMBER “TASTE OF THE TOWN” CHAMPION

Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Central Mesa has been voted the 2018 Taste of the Town Champion, the Chamber of Commerce of Tuscaloosa announced Tuesday.

Owned and operated by restaurateur Craig Williams, Central Mesa’s menu focuses on offering fresh cuisine and signature cocktails. During the Taste of the Town event, which was held during the Chamber’s Annual Celebration, attendees were treated to a wide variety of signature dishes from the area’s most popular eateries.

“We’re fortunate to have a wide variety of excellent restaurants in our community, and we’re thrilled so many of our restaurateurs chose to take part in this fun, good-spirited event,” said Jim Page, President and CEO of the Chamber. “All of the food selections were incredible, which made this one tough competition. Congratulations to Craig and his team on a job well-done.”

Williams is also the owner of another popular downtown restaurant, The Avenue Pub.

The full list of restaurants to take part in the Taste of the Town event were 301 Bistro, Bar & Beer Garden; The Avenue Pub; Black Warrior Brewing; Central Mesa; Cypress Inn, Dotson’s Burger Spot; Jalapeno’s Mexican Grill; Jim N’ Nick’s; Legend’s Bistro; The Levee; Monarch Coffee Bar; OHenry’s Coffee; River; The Side By Side; Southern Ale House; Taziki’s; and Urban Cookhouse.