Chamber Adds New Workforce Development Project Manager; New Vice President for Community Engagement

The Chamber of Commerce has added two new members to its professional staff. Julie Hindall has been named Workforce Development Project Manager, and Shanna Ullmann has joined the Chamber as Vice President for Community Engagement.

Hindall brings more than 14 years of workforce development experience to the Chamber, having previously served as the Director of the Michigan Works! Monroe Service Center, where she led the staff and management team in successfully linking businesses to employee talent. She will provide support for West Alabama Works and the Region 3 Workforce Development Council, and aid with workforce training efforts in the nine-county region. Hindall will also coordinate activities of numerous

workforce organizations.

Ullmann most recently served as Program Manager for Corporate Engagement at The University of Alabama’s Bama at Work. She has more than 20 years’ experience in executive education, corporate training and advising business leaders, universities, the United States military and federal government organizations on leadership development, cross cultural and business communications, mediation and workplace conflict resolution. She will coordinate multiple Chamber councils and affiliate groups, oversee leadership development programs, direct all professional development training and manage the organization’s membership events.

Julie and Shanna are great additions to an already talented Chamber staff,” says Dan Blakley, Market President for Regions Bank and the 2016 Chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors.