Chamber Announces Personnel Changes

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama has named Carolyn Tubbs the Director of Education Programs. Tubbs, who has served as the Chamber’s Education and Workforce Development Program Manager, will lead the Chamber’s Adopt-A-School program.

The Adopt-A-School program is currently in its 33rd year. More than 100 local companies and organizations are involved in partnerships with all 57 public schools in the Tuscaloosa City and County systems. Partners often provide much-needed financial resources to their respective schools as well as offer a significant investment of personnel to participate in various classroom programs.

Tubbs has worked closely with the Adopt-A-School program throughout her 16-year tenure at the Chamber. “Carolyn knows the Adopt-A-School program inside and out,” said Chamber President and CEO Jim Page. “She will continue the expansion of this great program and further position it as a core function of our regional workforce development efforts.”

Tubbs replaces Robin Jenkins, who has led the highly successful program since 2015, and who previously served as the Chamber’s Director of Communications and Marketing.

“Robin has been an invaluable member of the Chamber team and has truly left her mark on this organization,” said Chamber President and CEO Jim Page. “All of our education efforts have thrived under Robin’s dedicated leadership.”

Katherine Waldon has joined the Chamber staff as a Workforce Development Project Manager. She will provide support to the Region 3 Workforce Development Council / West Alabama Works and assist with numerous workforce development projects throughout the nine-county region. Waldon succeeds Julie Hindall, who relocated to Jacksonville, Florida with her husband and has recently accepted a position as Workforce Development Manager with the JAX Chamber.

Waldon earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Public Administration from The University of Alabama. She previously served as the Program and Education Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama. “Although we were saddened by Julie’s relocation to Florida, we are very fortunate to have added Katherine to the Chamber team. Her education, experience and genuine passion for helping people succeed will make her a tremendous asset to our region’s dynamic workforce development efforts,” said Donny Jones, the Chamber’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of West Alabama Works.