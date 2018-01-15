Chamber News

Young Tuscaloosa Announces Series of Events

Young Tuscaloosa, a new group that allows young professionals opportunities for networking, professional development and community engagement, has announced a series of upcoming events. For more information on these or other Young Tuscaloosa events, email YoungTuscaloosa@gmail.com.

NETWORK: Alabama Baseball vs. Samford

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

6:00 p.m.

Third Base Patio, Sewell-Thomas Stadium

Young Tuscaloosa has reserved the third base patio during the Alabama vs. Samford baseball game. This is a great opportunity for members to watch the game, eat, connect and network. Tickets are $15 and include your game ticket and entrance to the third base patio where food will be provided by Southern (i.e. hamburgers, hot dogs, sides and dessert).

For questions, please contact Jake Mankin, Director of Outbound Ticket Sales, at 205-348-4376or jmankin@ia.ua.edu.

SERVE: USA Triathlon

April 26-28, 2018

Various Sites around Tuscaloosa

The City of Tuscaloosa is hosting the USA Triathlon on April 26-28, 2018.This is a huge event for the city and brings in university and high school students from around the country as well as their families, friends and other event patrons. They are in desperate need of volunteers for this event. An event of this size and scope has to have the support and involvement of the surrounding community.

ENGAGE: Coffee with Mayor Maddox

Thursday, May 10, 2018

7:30 a.m.

UPerk

Despite his busy campaign schedule, we are honored to have the chance for Young Tuscaloosa members to meet with Mayor Maddox for coffee and a light breakfast provided by UPerk (at no cost to attendees) on May 10. Mayor Maddox will address the group about community issues important to us.

To sign up for any of these events, visit http://www.tuscaloosachamber.com/posts/2018/04/02/young-tuscaloosa-announces-series-of-events and click

the links.

Adopt-A-School News

Special thanks to Tropical Smoothie Cafe, one of the Adopt-A-School partners of Maxwell Elementary, for educating the Maxwell Cooking Club on how to make smoothies during Club Day. Maxwell is so grateful that they took the time to come and supply all of the materials.