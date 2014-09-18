Chamber Offers Comprehensive Spring Training Series

Are you taking advantage of professional training opportunities?

A great training program offers the opportunity to expand your skill sets and knowledge base, and is a wise investment in your professional development and in your future.

If you’ve found training to be too expensive, well, times have changed. The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is pleased to offer a comprehensive training series that delivers tools you can use to help you achieve your goals – presented by expert trainers at an affordable cost.

Take a look at some of the excellent opportunities offered in our 2018 Spring Training Series, presented by our friends at the Alabama Self-Insured Worker’s Compensation Fund.

SPRING TRAINING SERIES PRESENTED BY ASI

OSHA 10: General Industry Training – March 28-29

Students will receive an OSHA Training Certificate and a Department of Labor OSHA Training Card. $265 per member.

Social Media Marketing – April 3

Learn to create your own social media strategy blueprint, and leave with actionable solutions for social media marketing strategy and content development. Approved for 4 hours of Business Related CPE by AL State Board of Public Accountancy. $122 per member.

Worker ’ s Compensation: A Guide for Small Business Owners – April 24

Discover a wealth of strategies, insider tips, tools, and more to help manage a workers’ compensation program more efficiently and cost-effectively. $45 per member.

Customer Experience: Creating a Culture of Service Excellence – May 1

Learn to look at the systems and processes in place to sustain a culture of service excellence and the leadership actions that are necessary to ensure they stay in place. $122 per member.

Supervision Part 1: Essential Skills – June 13

This workshop explains the competencies required of supervisors, and describes the supervisor’s position from an operational perspective. Approved for 4 hours of Business Related CPE by AL State Board of Public Accountancy. $122 per member.

Supervision Part 2: Modern Day Challenges – August 15

An overview of today’s organizations, issues affecting organizations, and ways that modern supervisors in organizations are responding strategically. This workshop also focuses on emerging new directions for supervision, the future of supervision, and ways to prepare for and act in the future. Approved for 4 hours of Business Related CPE by AL State Board of Public Accountancy. $122 per member.

Looking for an online option? Try our online short courses and our online career training programs. Visit www.tuscaloosachamber.com and click on the Training Series link to find our entire catalog of workshops.