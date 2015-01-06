Chamber’s Page Named Chairman of Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure

The Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure on Jan. 18 announced its officers and an executive director whose mission is to continue advocating and guiding grassroots efforts to enhance Alabama’s road and bridge infrastructure.

In a recent meeting, the AAI board of directors elected a slate of officers to lead AAI efforts in 2017. Elected to serve in AAI board leadership are: Chairman – Jim Page, president and CEO, The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama; Vice Chairman – Mike Thompson, president, Thompson Tractor; Treasurer – Jason Teter, vice president of finance, Vulcan Materials Company; Secretary – William Canary, president and CEO, Business Council of Alabama.

“I’m honored to chair a great board consisting of strong business leaders who have come together on such an important issue,” Page said. “Alabama’s surface transportation needs are greater than ever. Last year our alliance brought statewide attention to those needs. This year we will continue to highlight them and offer responsible solutions to enhance our roads and bridges that are the lifeblood of Alabama’s economy. The AAI looks forward to working with the Legislature and other organizations to find solutions to properly fund Alabama’s infrastructure in the upcoming legislative session

and beyond.”

The Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure (AAI) is a grassroots advocacy coalition formed in December 2015 with the mission of uniting the business community and like-minded groups behind the common goal of properly investing in and enhancing Alabama’s transportation infrastructure in order to ensure that the safety and economic needs of Alabama’s citizens, businesses, and other organizations are properly met.

The AAI is enhancing its coalition by establishing a board of directors which represents nearly every industry of Alabama’s economy, as well as every region of the state. The AAI understands that a safe and effective transportation system is essential to keeping Alabama economically competitive and providing a high quality of life for all Alabamians.

Business Council of Alabama deputy chief of staff Drew Harrell has been named the first executive director of the AAI and will manage the organization, communication, and advocacy efforts of the Alliance.

For more information regarding the Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure’s efforts, please visit the AAI website at www.alabamaroads.org.