CHRIS STAPLETON NOMINATED FOR EIGHT ACM AWARDS 2018 “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” CONFIRMED

photo credit: Andy Barron

Chris Stapleton leads nominees at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards with eight nominations in five categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (From A Room: Volume 1 as both artist and producer), Single Record of the Year (“Broken Halos” as both artist and producer) and Song of The Year (“Whiskey and You” as both artist and songwriter).

The nominations continue a triumphant 2018 for Stapleton, who recently won Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”) at the 60th GRAMMY Awards. Stapleton also joined legendary artist Emmylou Harris on the live GRAMMY broadcast for a performance of “Wildflowers” in tribute of Tom Petty. Additionally, earlier this year, Stapleton returned to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” as well as CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and made his debut on PBS’s “Austin City Limits.”

In celebration of From A Room: Volume 1 as well as the more recent From A Room Volume 2, Stapleton will hit the road again this year as part of the expansive “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show” tour. Dates include New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ The Forum and Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre among many others. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb as special guests. All tickets are now on-sale. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Both Volume 1 and Volume 2 take their name from Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A ( the capital “A” in “From A Room” ) where they were recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. Along with Stapleton on vocals and guitar and Cobb on acoustic guitar, the album features Morgane Stapleton on harmony vocals as well as longtime band-members J.T. Cure on bass and Derek Mixon on drums.

Moreover, Stapleton is featured on Justin Timberlake’s new song, “Say Something.” The music video—which was filmed in a single shot at L.A.’s historic Bradbury Building—has been viewed over 81 million times. Watch here.

“CHRIS STAPLETON’S ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

March 16—Houston, TX—RodeoHouston

March 17—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater (SOLD OUT)

March 23—Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Garden Arena*

March 24—Laughlin, NV—Laughlin Event Center (SOLD OUT)

March 25—Tempe, AX—Innings Festival

May 26—Daytona, FL—Country 500

May 27—New Orleans, LA—Bayou Country Superfest

June 15—Houston, TX—Minute Maid Park†

June 16—Brandon, MS—Brandon Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 22—Rogers, AR—Walmart Amp‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—Dallas, TX—AT&T Stadium†

June 28—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater‡

June 29—Philadelphia, PA—BB&T Pavilion‡

June 30—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center‡

July 13—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre‡

July 14—Louisville, KY—Forecastle Fest

July 15—Birmingham, AL—Sloss Fest

July 19—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena‡

July 20—Portland, OR—Sunlight Supply Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

July 21—Seattle, WA—White River Amphitheatre‡

July 26—South Lake Tahoe, NV—Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena‡

July 27—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre‡

July 28—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre‡

August 2—Billings, MT—Rimrock Auto Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 3—Missoula, MT—Adams Center‡

August 4—Boise, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena‡

August 9—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater‡

August 10—Denver, CO—Pepsi Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Salt Lake City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre‡

August 16—San Diego, CA—Mattress Firm Amphitheatre‡

August 17—Anaheim, CA—Honda Center‡

August 18—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum‡

August 23—Saratoga Springs, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡

August 24—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 25— Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion‡

October 4—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center‡

October 5—Indianapolis, IN—Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center‡

October 6—Chicago, IL—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre‡

October 11—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 12—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 13—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live‡

October 19—Alpharetta, GA—Verizon Amphitheatre‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Atlanta, GA—Lakewood Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 25—Columbia, SC—Colonial Life Arena‡

October 26—Knoxville, TN—Thompson Boling Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 27—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 2—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden‡

November 3—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena‡

November 4—Baltimore, MD—Royal Farms Arena‡

*with special guest Nikki Lane

†with The Eagles

‡with special guests Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb