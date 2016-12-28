COACHING STAFF CONTRACTS FOR UA FOOTBALL

Courtesy UA Media Relations

Contracts for the new Alabama football assistant coaches and staff members are now official as the compensation committee recently approved terms for the group.

Alabama coach Nick Saban will have a completely new staff as only offensive line coach Brent Key retained his role from last season.

Mike Locksley was promoted to offensive coordinator with Brian Daboll leaving for the NFL. Tosh Lupoi was promoted to defensive coordinator after Jeremy Pruitt took the head coaching job at Tennessee.

Craig Kuligowski (defensive line), Pete Golding (co-DC/inside linebackers), Karl Scott (defensive backs), Dan Enos (quarterbacks), Jeff Banks (special teams) and Josh Gattis (co-OC/wide receivers) are all new hires.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne proposed the contracts.

Here are the terms for the coaches contracts:

Mike Locksley, Offensive Coordinator – 3-year contract set to expire on Feb. 28, 2021 with a salary of $1.2 million annually.

Tosh Lupoi, Defensive Coordinator (Outside linebackers) – 3-year contract set to expire Feb. 28, 2021 with a salary of $1.1 million annually.

Craig Kuligowski, Associate Head Coach – 2-year contract until Feb. 29, 2020 with a salary of $750,000 annually. Kuligowski had a buyout of $53,000 from the University of Miami.

Pete Golding, Co-Defensive Coordinator (Inside linebackers) – 3-year contract until Feb. 28, 2021 with a salary of $650,000 annually.

Karl Scott, Assistant Coach (Defensive backs) – 2-year contract until Feb. 29, 2020 with a salary of $350,000 annually. Scott had a $300,000 buyout from Louisiana-Lafayette.

Dan Enos, Associate Head Coach (Quarterbacks) – 3-year contract until Feb. 28, 2021. Per Byrne, Enos will make $200,000 the first year, $250,000 in year two and $875,000 in the final year.

Jeff Banks, Special Teams Coordinator – 3-year contract until Feb. 28, 2021. His salary in year one will $267,000. After Jan. 11, 2019, Banks receives a bump to $550,000. Banks had a buyout from Texas A&M. Byrne said they’re still working on the buyout, but it shouldn’t exceed $457,448.

Josh Gattis, Co-Offensive Coordinator (Wide receivers) – 2-year contract until Feb. 29, 2020 at a salary of $525,000. Gattis has a $50,000 buyout from Penn State.