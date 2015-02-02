DOING THE CRIME // NOT DOING THE TIME

The judicial system’s sweetheart was released from jail earlier this month. If you were hiding under a rock three months ago, their sweetheart is Brock Turner. Previous Stanford swimmer who raped an unconscious woman behind a dumpster then blamed it on the alcohol. Cue the Jamie Foxx song.

If you’re having trouble recalling, remember the sexual offender who’s put together school photo was plastered on the news instead of his shambley mugshot? Who was referred to as the “Stanford Swimmer” always talking about his accomplishments, not the fact that he raped an unconscious woman.

Turner could have received up to 14 years in prison for his actions, but was sentenced to 6 months because the judge was afraid it would have a severe impact on him. Turner however was released after 3 months, due to good behavior. If he exhibited good behavior beforehand, it would’ve saved a lot of trouble, pain, and heartache.

In the big scheme of things, Brock received a little slap on the wrist from the judicial system. Sending the wrong message to not only rape victims throughout the country, but rapists as well. While your victim is sentenced to prison, you can see him out on the streets a lot sooner than expected due to loopholes and inconsistencies in the judicial system.

This case backs up everything about rape culture we know to be “true.” The rapists are never at fault, always blame the victim and alcohol. The courts agreed with this when they chose to not convict Turner of a longer sentence because they’re afraid of the effects it would have on him. Never mind the lifelong effects his victim has to endure everyday as a result from his actions.

The victim wrote a letter to Turner while the case was going on that went viral on all platforms of social media. Adding to the fuel and national hate against Brock Turner and the topic of sexual assault. In her letter to the court she wrote, “I want to show people that one night of drinking can ruin two lives. You and me. You are the cause, I am the effect.”

Her choice was to remain anonymous during the case. In a sense, without putting a name or face to the victim, it became more emotional and more relatable to people. One can picture their friend, who was assaulted at a party in college, their family member who became a victim on their walk home from dinner one night. Her pain became personal.

She, a faceless, nameless victim, became the start of a national sexual assault conversation. The words she wrote in her letter, through her pain, allowed for other victims to speak out about their own struggles.

Due to the absurdity of Brock Turners sentence, California lawmakers recently passed a new bill inspired by this case. Attempting to close loopholes where sexual assault is concerned under the law.

While he has been home, protestors have lined the streets at Turner’s Ohio residence with signs protesting his shortened sentence, and his return home. A constant reminder to the locals, his parents, and himself.

When you think of epidemics in the United States, typically you’d think obesity. But sexual assault is rapidly becoming one in our country. According to the Department of Justice, each year nearly 300,000 women are raped. This does not include unreported cases. Statistically speaking while Brock Turner served his three month sentence, 75,000 women were raped.

Victims are not taken seriously by authorities when they report sexual assaults, a reason why many go unreported. They are seen as scorned lovers, or regretting an encounter. Not the victim of penetration, sexual assault. If they proceed to court, we see from the Turner case they are not punished appropriately.

In 2013, the New York Times reported after a significant rise in sexual assaults that the President and Congress were demanding change and for action to be taken. Where has that gotten us today? Three months on good behavior for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, that’s where.

Thanks to the United States judicial system, it is proven that you can now do the crime, without paying the time.

While Turner registered as a sex offender in the state of Ohio, it is doubtful he will add his latest ventures to his linked in profile. Experience: three months in prison for sexual assault. Award: released early from prison on good behavior. Profession: Sexual offender. Might not look too good to future employers, but then again neither does being a nationally known rapist.

Enjoy registering every 90 days as a sex offender for the rest of your life, Turner.