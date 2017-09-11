Dr. Rebecca Zorach will deliver a public lecture, “‘The Time is Now!’ The Black Arts Movement in Chicago, circa 1968,” on Wednesday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m., in 205 Gorgas Library.

Please join us for a pre-lecture reception at 5:30 p.m. in 205 Gorgas Library sponsored by the College of Arts & Sciences Diversity Committee.

Rebecca Zorach (Ph.D., Univ. of Chicago) is the Mary Jane Crowe Professor in Art and Art History at Northwestern University where she teaches and writes on early modern European art (15th-17th century), contemporary activist art and art of the 1960s and 1970s. Particular interests include print media, feminist and queer theory, theory of representation and the multiple intersections of art and politics. Included among her many publications is the award-winning book, Blood, Milk, Ink, Gold: Abundance and Excess in the French Renaissance (University of Chicago Press, 2005).

Before joining the faculty at Northwestern she taught at the University of Chicago for fourteen years. She has been a visiting faculty member at Yale University, the École des Hautes Études in Sciences Sociales and Williams College, where she was Robert Sterling Clark Visiting Professor in 2013-14. Her books include The Passionate Triangle (University of Chicago Press, 2011); the edited volumes Embodied Utopias: Gender, Social Change, and the Modern Metropolis (with Amy Bingaman and Lisa Shapiro Sanders, Routledge, 2002); The Idol in the Age of Art (with Michael Cole, Routledge, 2009) and Art Against the Law (School of the Art Institute of Chicago, 2014). Recent articles have addressed AfriCOBRA’s gender and family politics; Claes Oldenburg’s lawsuit challenging the copyright of the Chicago Picasso and the experimental art center Art & Soul, founded on the west side of Chicago in 1968 by the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Conservative Vice Lords, a former street gang. She is currently completing a book on Art & Soul and the landscape of the Black Arts Movement in Chicago (late 1960s-1970s), and undertaking a new project that will consider the relationship of artistic and political agency to natural and social ecologies. She is a member of Feel Tank Chicago, is on the board of the South Side Community Art Center and South Side Projections and co-organizes the archive and oral history project Never The Same with Daniel Tucker.

For more about her and the lecture, go to our website or see the Facebook event here.

Image credit: Darryl Cowherd, Be Black, Schomberg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library.

Dr. Zorach’s lecture is part of the Visiting Artist and Scholar Lecture Series, sponsored by the Department of Art and Art History, the Visiting Artist and Scholar Committee, the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Continuing Studies at The University of Alabama. To see our past and future visiting artists and scholars, go here: https://art.ua.edu/resources/visiting-artists/.

Gorgas Library, 711 Capstone Drive, Tuscaloosa, is a four-minute walk from the Campus Drive Parking Deck and Bus Hub on Hackberry Lane. Information about visitor parking is available here: http://bamaparking.ua.edu/visitor-information/. Parking is free on campus in a legal space after business hours.

For more information on this or the other speakers in our upcoming Visiting Artist and Scholar Series, contact Rachel Dobson (rachel.dobson@ua.edu) or Pete Schulte (pschulte@ua.edu).