Ear Infections in Children

Did you know the most common reason parents take their children to the doctor is for middle ear infections? They account for 35% of all pediatrician visits and 3 out of 4 children will have an ear infection before they are 3 years old. The peak incidence is 7 to 9 months old. The most common ear infection is located in the middle of the ear between the external and inner ear. It extends from the oval to the round window. The ears have Eustachian tubes, which their main functions are to drain fluids from the middle ear. The tube connects the middle ear with the nasopharynx that is associated with the throat. Children and adults have very different Eustachian tubes, which is why children are so much more likely to have chronic ear infections. The shape and directional alignment of the canals vary greatly. The Eustachian tubes in a child is parallel while adults are at an angle. The shape of the canal and its relationship to the ear infections is significant due to its ability to drain bacteria build up. The child’s tube is more likely to have the fluid filled with bacteria to be sedentary verse the adults, which is optimal for fluid movement due to the angle. So what do you do if your child is fussy and having issues with one or both of their ears? There are things you can do besides medication to help them feel better and more the fluid out of the Eustachian tube. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that the best approach for an ear infection is to “watch and wait”. They do not even recommend routine antibiotics for this condition, and say that most heal at the same rate whether you take meds or simply wait it out. Here are some tips for preventing ear infections and helping with the pain if one is present.

Warm Olive Oil: Take a tablespoon and using steam over the stove, warm up some olive oil. Either using a medicine dropper or a cotton ball, drop the olive oil into the irritated area. This helps to soothe the ear and reduce swelling.

Colloidal Silver: Putting colloidal silver in the ear will help to kill any bacteria congregating in the ear canal. Killing off these bacteria will help to reduce the swelling, which will help with the overall pain. Colloidal silver has been used a very long time to help with inflammation, speed healing, and boost cell recovery.

Chiropractic Adjustments: If the bones in the top of your baby’s neck become restricted, the muscles around the area cannot contract and work properly. Lymph nodes need properly functioning muscles to contract in order to flush out the fluid and congestion that pools in that area. Gentle adjustments to the neck area help to reduce spasm and allow for normal motion of the neck, which offers tremendous relief.

Reduce or eliminate dairy products: The association between cow milk consumption and recurrent ear infections in susceptible children has been documented for 50 years. The link is thought to be due to milk allergies that can cause a significant change in pressure in the ear and obstruction in the Eustachian tubes.

In conclusion, middle ear infections are very common in infants and children, peaking at 7 to 9 months. Professionals recommend waiting it out to see if symptoms improve before diving into antibiotics, but you could try these natural remedies to help speed along the recovery time and give your child some relief.