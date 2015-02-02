Edelweiss // Experience Germany in Tuscaloosa

It’s no secret that there’s a strong German presence and influence in Tuscaloosa. With many employed and associated with the Mercedes Benz U.S. International in Vance, Tuscaloosa’s German families have grown in numbers over the past few years. Luckily for those with European taste buds, and a love for a good ol’ fashioned cup of coffee and amazing dessert, there lies an eatery in Tuscaloosa serving up German classics.

Enter Edelweiss German Bakery and Coffee Shop, opening in July 2007 in an effort to fulfill the longtime dream of being restaurant owners for Chris Wiedmann and Ester Scheef. Both newbie and regular patrons can agree that it is the authenticity of the atmosphere and dishes that set Edelweiss apart from other coffee shops and eateries in the area. Those in the mood for breakfast can look forward to homemade scones, cinnamon rolls, an almond crescent or even a German breakfast of 2 pastry rolls with preserves and spreads. If you’re looking for something heartier, German classics including bratwurst and maultaschen are all there for the taking. Other tasty café items include the Wolfgang signature sandwich featuring chicken, mozzarella, tomato and pesto as well as a filling creamy potato soup. Coffee and dessert lovers can look forward to the Mandarin cheesecake, fruit tartlets, or apple strudel just to name a few.

I decided to enjoy my peaceful Monday afternoon with a little dessert at Edelweiss. Immediately walking into the bakery, I was filled with aromas of fresh brewed coffee and homemade breads. Though the numerous lunch items got me tempted to have a second lunch that afternoon, I stayed on my mission to enjoy a made in-house dessert and hot cup of strong coffee. My eyes danced through the glass display case of desserts boasting various muffins, pastries, cheese cakes, and pieces. I finally settled on a chocolate banana cream cake flaunting layers of heavenly flavors and topped with a chocolate medallion and whipped cream.

Quickly I was brought my coffee in an oversized Edelweiss mug and the beautiful chocolate banana cake delicately on a plate. Before enjoying my treat, I decided to sit back and let my coffee cool while I took in the ambiance of the shop. I noticed old friends laughing while reading the newspaper and others in serious concentration on laptops while enjoying their German delicacies. My black coffee was nice and strong, the perfect complement to the light yet rich chocolate banana cake. Each layer of the dessert provided distinct flavor without being overwhelming. After finishing my indulgence, I walked around the shop to find a temptation of pretzels to take back to the office for a late afternoon snack. Instead I walked over to the back of the eatery noticing a cabinet of German specialty products on display.

Whether you’re finding a place to meet with old friends or just a quiet area to enjoy coffee and your favorite book, Edelweiss German Bakery and Coffee Shop has you covered. Patrons will find the quaint atmosphere to be the perfect complement to the authentic German dishes that Edelweiss aims to provide daily.

Edelweiss German Bakery and Coffee Shop is located in Temerson Square and opened daily Monday through Sunday. Tweet us @ThePlanetWeekly and let us know where you are eating!

Sheena Gregg, MS, RDN,LD is a registered dietitian and local “Filipino foodie.” Follow her on Twitter @AFilipinoFoodie