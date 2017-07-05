EIGHT PLAYERS OF THE WEEK FOR OLE MISS GAME

The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s dominant 62-7 win over Ole Miss last Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy and Jonah Williams on offense; Christian Miller, Deionte Thompson and Quinnen Williams on defense; and Joseph Bulovas and Josh Jacobs on special teams all earned recognition from the Tide coaches for their efforts in Oxford.

Harris collected 85 yards of total offense, contributing on both the ground and through the air. The senior averaged a whopping 12.4 yards per carry, rushing five times for 62 yards with a touchdown. He added a team-high four catches totaling 23 yards. Jeudy paced UA in receiving yards, setting a career-high mark with 136 on three catches. The sophomore wideout added a pair of touchdown receptions for a third straight week to push his season total to a SEC-leading six. Williams continued his consistent play at left tackle, grading out at a team-high 94 percent. The junior did not miss an assignment, allow a sack or commit a penalty on 58 snaps and recorded two knockdown blocks.

The collective efforts of the Crimson Tide’s defense limited the league’s No. 1 scoring offense to only seven points, 54.5 points below the Rebels’ season average entering Saturday. The Alabama defense held Ole Miss to only 248 yards of total offense, more than 300 yards below their season average going into the matchup with the Tide. UA also forced three turnovers on the day with a fumble recovery and two interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown.

Alabama’s defensive effort was led by the trio of Miller, Thompson and Williams. Miller, a redshirt senior, put together a career performance in Oxford, totaling a career-high 2.5 sacks (-11 yards) as part of his five total tackles. Thompson earned his third consecutive defensive player of the week honors from the Tide coaches thanks to another standout performance in the secondary. The redshirt junior safety totaled four tackles while adding his second interception of the season, returning the pick 40 yards to set up an eventual UA touchdown. Williams joined Thompson for a third consecutive week on the coaches list, leading the Tide in tackles with six, including half a tackle for loss (-2 yards). The redshirt sophomore added one quarterback pressure to his totals against the Rebels.

Bulovas put together a solid performance in his first game as the starting placekicker. The redshirt freshman made field goals from 20 and 44 yards out while adding eight made PATs to total 14 points on the evening. He also contributed a season-high 11 kickoffs totaling 676 yards for an average of 61.5 yards per boot, forcing seven touchbacks in the process. Jacobs, a junior, excelled once again in a returner role, taking two kickoffs back for 101 total yards with a long return of 74 to set up a Tide field goal. He graded out at 100 percent on his kickoff and kickoff return snaps for the special teams unit while adding 18 yards rushing and a touchdown on offense.