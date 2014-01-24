EXHIBIT BY LASHONDA SCOTT ROBINSON WILL BE FEATURED AT THE DINAH WASHINGTON CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa will host an exhibit of work by local artist LaShonda Scott Robinson at the Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center June 1-29, 2018. Titled “Woman of Color,” the display will feature the artist’s work in watercolor on paper. A reception honoring Robinson will take place on June 1 from 5-8 p.m. during First Friday.

Robinson’s art has been displayed in galleries in Ala., N.Y. and S.C. and was featured in the 2013 International Contemporary Masters 7 Art Book curated by World Wide Books Inc. in Santa Barbara, Calif. Exhibits include: 2016 Spectrum Miami Art Show, The ArtBox Project, Miami, Fla.; 2016 Spectrum Miami Art Show, ART UpCLOSE, Miami, Fla.; 2016 Art Monaco, ART UpCLOSE, Monaco; 2015 Solo Exhibition, “Transformations: Designs of a Decade,” Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center, Tuscaloosa, Ala; 2015 West Alabama Juried Art Show, Bama Theatre, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; 2015 Southern Roots, Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Robinson began painting with watercolors when she received a watercolor set for Christmas as a teenager. Because of its sentimentality, she has never switched over to oils, but she has introduced watercolor on canvas to her chosen media. She received a BA in Communications from The University of Alabama in 1996. For more information, visit www.lashondascottrobinson.com.

The Arts Council Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1 – 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on First Fridays.

The Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center is located at 620 Greensboro Avenue in Downtown Tuscaloosa. For more information about the CAC, The Arts Council or Bama Theatre, patrons should LIKE the Facebook page “The Arts Council – Bama Theatre – Cultural Arts Center” and follow tuscarts on Twitter. Call 205-758-5195 or visit tuscarts.org for further information.