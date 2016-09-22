Flora Springs Trilogy// Red Wine

From the bottle:

Our family has crafted Trilogy, the finest Cabernet-based blend possible from our Napa Valley estate vineyards, since 1984. The blend is 86% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Malbec and 6% PV. We tasted the 2014 vintage of Flora Springs Trilogy (public release

February 2017).

Appearance

In the glass, Trilogy is highly opaque. The color is very, very dark ruby and what little light shines through is cranberry in tone. Legs are extremely fine, numerous and tightly packed, falling at various speeds in the glass. When we observed the legs, we decided they reminded us of a distant view of snow covered ski trails on the top of

a mountain.

Aroma

As we started evaluating the appearance, we were immediately distracted by the wine’s excellent and complex aroma. It was pronounced in intensity and fully developed.

For Al it was dominated by currant, spicy cinnamon and nutmeg. For myself, my first impression was buttery pancakes! I later qualified it as caramel with a hint of tar.

I noted a mild sting of alcohol and best-guessed it to be 14.2%. I was right on the money! Flora Springs Trilogy alcohol content 14.2% by volume, per the bottle.

Taste

The wine’s taste was nothing short of fantastic! It revealed spicy currant, red fruits, cranberry, caramel and smoke.

Al even said “Hats off to the Komes and Garvey family!”

Mouthfeel and Tannins

The wine’s mouthfeel was velvety with a medium level of tannicity.

The tannins themselves were supple and noted all over the palate.

Finish

Trilogy gave us a long finish, dominated equally by the wine’s flavor and tannins.

Overall Opinion

We both enjoyed this wine immensely. Trilogy is complex, smooth and memorable in both aroma and taste.

There’s so much going on with this wine! The complexity was amazing and there was a great balance of all the different characteristics. Everything was great! Highly recommend!

Jon’s quote:

A fabulous blend that rises to the top of the sea of blends out there. Flora Springs Trilogy price $80.00 with just 5,050 cases produced.

Suggested Food Pairing

Specific to Trilogy, we paired this wine with a New York Strip steak after our formal tasting. With the steak, Trilogy retains a more fruit forward taste. It keeps its boldness even with a strong seasoning and not surprisingly the tannins become more muted.

The paring worked perfectly with this wine, but Trilogy also stands easily on its own as a superb sipper.

Cheers!