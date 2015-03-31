Golden Flake A-Day Game Activities and Experiences

The Mercedes-Benz Fan Fest gets the day started at 8 a.m. followed by the Alumni Flag Football Game and a home run derby with former Crimson Tide athletes at halftime

The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. (CT) kick on April 21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will include a full day of activities and experiences, including the opportunity for fans to take the field at the conclusion of the game. The A-Day game will serve as the 15th and final practice of the spring. Gates open at 10 a.m. and admission will once again be free to the public.

It will be the program’s 12th A-Day Game under the direction of six-time national championship coach Nick Saban. A myriad of activities punctuate the 2018 Golden Flake A-Day Game that will be televised on ESPN with Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Adnan Virk and Holly Rowe calling the game from field level.

Game day will get started with the Mercedes-Benz Fan Fest, which will open at 8 a.m. adjacent to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Fan Fest will feature free giveaways, sampling events, the Coca-Cola Kids Zone, live radio remotes, vehicle displays, the annual UA athletic apparel/game program sale and other fun fan activities open to the general public. Numerous food vendors will also be open on the Walk of Champions Plaza starting at 8 a.m.

Alabama’s 2017 Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff national championship trophies will be on display at the Mercedes-Benz Fan Fest. Free photo opportunities with the trophies will begin at 8 a.m., while former Alabama football players will also be in attendance signing free autographs at Fan Fest. Check RollTide.com and UA Athletic Facebook pages for updated appearance confirmations and times.

A limited number of unique experience upgrades remain available for sale. Fans may purchase the opportunity to take their picture on the sideline during the game, secure VIP access to the alumni flag football game, guarantee seats in the shade, and more. Two special national championship items – commemorative season ticket sheets and College Football Playoff banners displayed in Atlanta – have also been released for sale. Visit RollTide.com/Experience to browse all available experience upgrades and commemorative items.

Winn-Dixie rewards card holders can pick up reserved tickets in the special Winn-Dixie Family Section by signing up or showing their new Plenti rewards card at the Winn-Dixie display in the Fan Fest. The Winn-Dixie Family Section will be located in Section A of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Approximately 1,000 Family Section tickets will be available prior to the game while supplies last.

A-Day posters featuring the 2018 schedule will be given away at the gates to the first 10,000 fans. A-Day programs will also be available at a cost of $5. University of Alabama students are encouraged to enter through Gate 31 and swipe their ACT card for a chance to win one of several prizes that will be given out throughout the game.

The Alumni Flag Football Game begins at 10:30 a.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium and will feature former Alabama standouts. The game is slated for two 20-minute halves and should wrap up around 11:15 a.m.

One of the great traditions at The University of Alabama, which is always open to the public, is the annual Walk of Fame Ceremony at Denny Chimes. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on A-Day, head coach Nick Saban and 2017 captains Bradley Bozeman, Rashaan Evans, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Shaun Dion Hamilton will address the crowd. The captains will then leave prints of their hands and cleats in the concrete as they join a long list of Crimson Tide greats at Denny Chimes.

The Crimson Tide will then hold its Walk of Champions, scheduled for 11:50 a.m., when the team arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This year’s halftime entertainment will feature a home run derby as former Crimson Tide football, baseball and softball players square off in an entertaining competition.

Coach Saban will present the spring awards to the team at midfield at the conclusion of the game. Once the team has cleared the field, for the fifth straight year at A-Day, all fans will have postgame field access. Fans may enter through any of the four corner gates.

Alabama leads the nation in spring game attendance over the last 11 years with a total of 884,070 fans for an average of 80,970 fans per game during that period. The largest A-Day crowd in school history came in 2011 (92,310). In head coach Nick Saban‘s first year of 2007, the stadium was at full capacity prior to expansion (92,138).

The Crimson Tide softball team hosts Tennessee at 4:30 p.m. in game one of their three-game series at Rhoads Stadium. The day concludes when the Alabama baseball team takes on Auburn at 7 p.m. at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Crimson Tide will also host the Tigers on Friday at 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets for Alabama baseball and softball games can be purchased at RollTide.com.

Public parking for A-Day is free and first-come/first-serve with Crimson Ride shuttles beginning their game day routes at 7:00 a.m. Tuscaloosa Transit will begin running from the downtown Intermodal Facility at 10 a.m. and will conclude one hour after the end of the game. For more parking, traffic and A-Day information go to UAGameday.com.

Once again, Alabama’s clear bag policy (PDF) will be in effect during the 2018 season beginning with the A-Day Game. The clear bag policy is in the best interest of public safety and significantly expedites entry into Bryant-Denny Stadium. The policy limits the size and types of bags that may be brought into the stadium by fans.

