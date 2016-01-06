HAMACON MINICON// ANIME FANS DOMINATE THE VON BRAUN CENTER Reggie Allen November 17, 2015 Arts, Entertainment 2 Comments Hamacon, or The Huntsville and Madison Anime Convention, is one of Huntsville, Alabama’s biannual jewels. In the spring and fall, fans of the Japanese-inspired artwork, also known as anime, flock to the Von Braun Center, dressed as their favorite characters. On Nov. 14, The VBC hosted Hamacon Minicon, the condensed version of the popular convention. Miss the convention? The next will be June 17th through the 19th. You can visit Hama-con.com for additional details. Check out photos of some last weekend’s cosplayers here. 2 Responses Anders Nelson November 18, 2015 Aww I wish I could have taken a picture with the giant Pikachu. I guess I will have to see if I can make it there this summer! Reply Chelsea Fincher November 19, 2015 Good Evening! I just wanted to let you know that Hamacon’s website has a dash in it. Hama-con.com. Thanks so much! Reply Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website