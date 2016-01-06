HAMACON MINICON// ANIME FANS DOMINATE THE VON BRAUN CENTER

Hamacon, or The Huntsville and Madison Anime Convention, is one of Huntsville, Alabama’s biannual jewels. In the spring and fall, fans of the Japanese-inspired artwork, also known as anime, flock to the Von Braun Center, dressed as their favorite characters. On Nov. 14, The VBC hosted Hamacon Minicon, the condensed version of the popular convention.

Miss the convention? The next will be June 17th through the 19th. You can visit Hama-con.com for additional details.

