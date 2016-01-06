Huntsville Prospect talks about Junior Day in Tuscaloosa

A huge priority in the Tide’s 2018 class will be defensive linemen. A top in-state DL to keep an eye on is Huntsville-Lee standout Malik Langham. The 6-4, 260-pounder has over 20 offers, including ones from Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, among others. Langham was in Tuscaloosa recently for the Tide’s Junior Day.

“It went pretty good,” Langham says. “I liked touring the indoor facility, the dorms and the academic center where the student-athletes study.” Langham was impressed by Bama DL Coach Karl Dunbar.

“He had all the defensive linemen together in one group speaking to us,” Langham says. “He was basically telling us what it’s like to be defensive lineman at Alabama. He talked about things they do scheme-wise and what they look for in defensive linemen. I thought that was good.” For now, Langham is keeping his options open.

“I really don’t have favorites,” he says. “I have several schools that I like — Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Houston, and some others.

“I like Alabama. They have one of the, if not the top program in the country. They play for championships and they develop their players. I like the way they play defense.”

Langham hopes to make a return visit to Tuscaloosa later. He might camp at UA this summer. Last season, Langham had 70 tackles including eight tackles for losses and six sacks.

RYLAND GOEDE

2019 Georgia TE has early interest in the Tide

It’s a long time until the 2019 recruiting process heats up, but tight end Ryland Goede is already reeling in big-time offers. The rising junior at Kennesaw Mountain HS in Acworth, GA has offers in the bag from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others.

Kennesaw Mountain head coach Andy Scott says the 6-6, 235-pound Goede is the

total package.

“As talented as he is physically, probably the biggest thing about him is that he’s an even better young man. He’s an incredible person. He’s the real deal from a character standpoint.”

He’s the real deal on the football field, too.

“The thing about him as a tight end is that he has the ability to put his hand on the ground and block,” Scott says. “You don’t find many like that anymore.

“He can spread out and run routes. He’s got great hands. If the ball is within his catch radius, he’s going to get it. He works extremely hard.”

Nick Saban is so impressed with Geode that earlier this year he stopped by the school in

a helicopter.

“Ryland really enjoys the recruiting process. When Nick Saban lands in a helicopter on your football field, you tend to enjoy it,” Scott says. “It was a great experience. Our entire student body and our administration were all out there watching as he landed. It was a big deal around here.”

It’s early, but Scott thinks Alabama will have a chance when the time comes.

“He’s been over to Alabama a few times for visits and loved it,” Scott says. “What’s not to love about Alabama? They have all the bells and whistles.”

PONDER NAMED DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Alabama head coach Nick Saban recently announced the hiring of Ellis Ponder as director of football operations. Ponder, a native of Fairhope, Alabama, was elevated to the director’s role after spending the past two seasons as the Crimson Tide’s associate director of football operations. In his role as director of football operations, Ponder will be tasked with overseeing the operational and organizational aspects of the Crimson Tide football program.

“The University of Alabama has always been very special to me and I am looking forward to my expanded role,” Ponder said. “Coach Saban is the best in the nation at running a football program and I truly appreciate the opportunity and his trust in me to serve as the director of football operations.”

Prior to arriving at Alabama, Ponder spent just over four years working for the Bruno Event Team in Birmingham, Alabama. He helped manage a wide array of sporting events during his time with the Bruno Event Team, including the Regions Tradition, which is a major on the PGA Champions Tour, the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship, the SEC Baseball Tournament, the SEC Women’s Golf Championship, the SEC and NCAA Gymnastics Championships, the NCAA College Cup, CrossFit Games, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, the Magic City Classic and a wide range of Alabama High School Athletic Association events across the state.

Ponder holds two degrees from The University of Alabama, finishing his undergraduate degree in business administration in 2010 before receiving a master’s degree in marketing in 2011.