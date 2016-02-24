JANUARY 27TH ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE // GUITARIST HIROYA TSUKAMOTO

Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto will be the featured artist in a performance on Acoustic Night on January 27, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bama Theatre. Presented by The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa, Acoustic Night features both solo and ensemble performances of a wide range of music throughout the calendar year in the intimate setting of the theatre’s Greensboro Room. Cover charge is $10 general/$8 students with a full service bar available.

Hiroya Tsukamoto is a guitarist and composer originally from Kyoto, Japan. In 2000, he came to the U.S. after he received a scholarship to the Berklee College of Music. Since that time, he has been performing internationally including several appearances with his ensemble at the Blue Note in New York City and has released six albums as a leader. His appearances on major international television networks include those such as NHK (Japanese National Television) and EBS in Korea.

Tsukamoto’s music is described as an innovative, impressionistic journey filled with earthy, organic soundscapes that impart a mood of peace and tranquility.

“…chops, passion and warmth. Zealously recommended!”

-Jazz Review.com

“HiroyaTsukamoto plays with fluid mastery, pristine tone, and great warmth.”

-Celine Keating (author / Acoustic Guitar Magazine / minor7th)

“HiroyaTsukamoto takes us to an impressionistic journey.”

-Boston Herald

For more information about the artist, visit www.hiroyatsukamoto.com.

The Bama Theatre is located at 600 Greensboro Ave. in downtown Tuscaloosa. For more information about The Arts Council, CAC or Bama Theatre, patrons should LIKE the Facebook page “The Arts Council – Bama Theatre – Cultural Arts Center” and follow tuscarts on Twitter. Call 205-758-5195 or visit tuscarts.org for further information.