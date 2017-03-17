JULY ACOUSTIC NIGHT WILL FEATURE THE MULLIGAN BROTHERS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS THE PARKERS

The Arts Council of Tuscaloosa will present “An Evening with The Mulligan Brothers with Special Guests, The Parkers,” on Acoustic Night, July 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will celebrate the retirement of Bama Theatre manager David Allgood, who is also a member of The Parkers.

The audience will be seated with the bands on the main stage of The Bama Theatre. As capacity is limited to 125 people, advance ticket purchase is recommended by visiting Brown Paper Tickets at http://bpt.me/2997549. Tickets are $15 ($16.52 w/service fee if purchased on line). Any remaining tickets will be available at the door the night of the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7:30 p.m. The Bama Bar will be open, offering fine wines, craft beers and mixed drinks.

The Mobile-based Mulligan Brothers have been a favorite of the Acoustic Night series at The Bama Theatre in the intimate confines of The Greensboro Room. The ensemble will bring their Americana/roots-based music to the main stage of The Bama Theatre, having returned from a successful European tour earlier this year.

The Parkers, whose members reside in Atlanta, Tuscaloosa and Brevard, N.C., have a Beatlesque/Byrdsy sound that has also pleased audiences in The Acoustic Night series. Three members of The Parkers have been performing together on and off since the late 1970’s and have shared the stage with such artists as John Prine, Roseanne Cash, Leon Russell and many more. Visit themulliganbrothers.com for more information.

The Bama Theatre is located at 600 Greensboro Avenue in downtown Tuscaloosa. For more information about The Arts Council or Bama Theatre, patrons should LIKE the Facebook page “The Arts Council – Bama Theatre – Cultural Arts Center” and follow tuscarts on Twitter. Call 205-758-5195 or visit tuscarts.org for further information.