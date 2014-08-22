KANE PATTERSON: 2019 linebacker is high on the Tide

Linebacker Kane Patterson of Nashville-Christ Presbyterian Academy has racked up an impressive offer list. The 2019 star already has offers from 25 schools, including Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

CPA head coach Ingle Martin, formerly a quarterback in the SEC at Florida, thinks that Patterson has all the tools not only to succeed in college but to eventually play on Sundays.

“The biggest thing with Kane is his attitude,” Martin says. “He approaches everything he does with the right mindset. He prepares with great intent. He practices with great intent. He plays with great intent. Nothing gets in his way.”

Last season, the 6-1, 218-pound Patterson made 64 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also had an interception. As a running back, Patterson rushed for 1,003 yards and 23 touchdowns.

“You could make the argument that he was the best player on the field in every single game we played last year,” Martin says.

“He’s going to be an inside linebacker in college. But our defensive coordinator did a good job of using him coming off the edge as a pass rusher. At running back, I don’t recall one time when he was knocked backwards.”

“He’s athletic enough to play quarterback at a lot places. That’s what I told the Georgia Tech coaching staff. He could play quarterback for them in their offense. He is athletic enough and he is big enough to take the hits.”

Patterson has made several unofficial visits to Alabama for games over the past two seasons. He recently visited for Bama’s Junior Day.

“That was when Coach Saban offered him,” Martin says. “There is no question that he is very interested. Alabama is a very attractive place to Kane. The track record Coach Saban has there is a very high mark for them.”

“When you have Oklahoma, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and other schools like those with all the resources, you can’t make a bad decision.”

“For Kane, it’s going to come down to where he will be developed as a man and become a success in life. He’s smart. He knows that football will eventually end. So he wants to be in a program that offers him the best opportunity to be developed as a person for life after football. That’s going to be the biggest thing for him.”

Patterson’s father was once a walk-on quarterback at Alabama. He eventually finished his college education at Auburn. The family has roots in the Huntsville area.

C.J. CLARK

Lupoi has Bama in the mix for star

defensive tackle

The first time Scott Crisco saw C.J. Clark cover a kickoff as a sophomore, he knew that Clark had something special.

“To see a defensive lineman as the first guy down the field to cover a kickoff is very unusual,” says Crisco, head coach at North Stanly HS in New London, NC. “But that’s just the kind of player he is. He has led our team in tackles on kickoff coverage the last two years.”

The 6-4, 305-pound is rated as one of the nation’s top 2019 defensive tackles.

“He’s a really mild-mannered young man. But when the lights come on on Friday nights, he’s a different animal,” Crisco says. “He gives effort in everything he does.

“He’s a big kid, but he runs like a smaller guy. I think that’s what has got everybody’s attention. He’s very fast and athletic. He’s a hard-worker in the weightroom. And he’s still very young. He just turned 17.”

Clark has received some impressive offers, including ones from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, NC State, Penn State and South Carolina, among others.

“He hasn’t narrowed down his list yet, but he’s definitely interested in Alabama,” Crisco says. “I took him down there for an unofficial visit for the Arkansas game last season. He thoroughly enjoyed it. They treated us really well.

“He likes the tradition they have at Alabama. He knows if he were to go there that they would be contending for national championships.”

“He also has a good relationship with Tosh Lupoi,” Crisco says. “Coach Lupoi has been by our school several times. C.J. has a good feeling about him.”

Crisco expects Clark to decide which schools he will officially visit soon. Alabama will be strongly considered.