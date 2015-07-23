Leadership Tuscaloosa Graduates 2016-17 Class

The Leadership Tuscaloosa Class of 2017 held a graduating ceremony Wednesday evening, closing nine months of leadership training. The ceremony featured keynote speaker Chancellor Ray Hayes of the University of Alabama System.

The program also featured remarks by Cooper Shattuck, Chair of this year’s Leadership Tuscaloosa class and a graduate of the Leadership Tuscaloosa program.

The Invocation was given by Dean McClure, President and CEO of TTL, Inc. and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Graduates of the Class of 2017: Antoine Bell, Manager of Business Development and College Relations, The University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies; John Bowers, Field Sales Leader, Allstate Insurance Company; Wade Cornelius, Associate Attorney, J. Marland Hayes, LLC; Ryan Costanzo, Environmental Scientist, TTL, Inc.; Jeff Craft, Director of Finance and Controller, DCH Health System; Tammy Donaldson, Financial Representative, Peachtree Planning of Alabama, LLC; Whitney DuBose, Revenue Officer, The City of Northport; Jack Duncan, Manager, Auto Assembly Plant, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International; Amy Echols, Executive Director, Kentuck Art Center; Traci Ferguson, English Educational Specialist, UA-ACCESS; Josh Fryer, Human Resources Safety Manager, McAbee Construction, Inc.; Bob Gambrell, Manager, Engineering Series Planning, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International; Meredith Gardino, Vice President, Capstone Bank; Harris Hagood, Attorney, Campbell Guin, LLC; Michael Hunter, Executive Director, Good Samaritan Clinic; Will Johnson, Account Manager, Knight Sign Industries; Betty Jones, Tuscaloosa’s One Place, Finance Director; Jay Kasten, Director of Sports, Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports; Beau Laird, Digital Sales Manager, The Tuscaloosa News; Julie Mann, Director of Communications, United Way of West Alabama; Amy Materson, Director of Communications and Marketing; Jordan Morris, Associate Principal, Ward Scott Architecture; Cathy Pagani, Associate Dean of Graduate School and Assistant to the Provost, The University of Alabama; Rodney Pelt, CEO & Founder, Mind Changers, Inc.; Sam Phillips, Assistant Vice President, Regions Bank; Garrett Powe, Loan Officer, Cadence Bank; Antwon Prince-Sealy, Senior Housing Counselor, Community Service Programs of West Alabama; Kathy Rainey, Nurse Manager, DCH Regional Medical Center; Brandon Rowland, I.S. Manager, BFGoodrich/Michelin; Diana Russell, Tax and Cash Manager, The Westervelt Company; Jack Ryan, Sales Associate, RE/MAX Premiere Group; Emilee Scheeff, Associate Attorney, Rosen Harwood, PA; Chris Sentell, Vice President, Sentell Engineering; Annette Smallwood, Marketing and Community Relations, Chick-fil-A of Northport; Steve Steele, Tuscaloosa President, BBVA Compass; Scott Stephens, Director of Planning and Inspections, The City of Northport; Frank Summers, Vice President, Walker Associates, Inc.; Rachel Taylor, Tax Manager, JamisonMoneyFarmer PC; Will Vandervoort, Associate Dentist, Riverview Dental Designs; John Powell Webb, Interim City Engineer, The City of Northport; Krystle White-Hope, Licensed Counselor, Family Counseling Service; Craig Williams, Owner, Avenue Pub.

The Inaugural David Reynolds Spirit of Leadership Award was presented to Cathy Pagani by Robert Kuhn, President and CEO of Capstone Bank, and Jim Page, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Leadership Tuscaloosa is a nine-month personal leadership development program sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and the following sponsors: Presenting Sponsor, The University of Alabama System; Scholarship Sponsor, BFGoodrich Tuscaloosa Plant; Reception Sponsor, The University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies.