Marsha White Named Chief Nursing Officer For DCH Health System

Marsha White, a senior health care executive with over 25 years of leadership in hospitals and health systems, has been named chief nursing officer for the DCH Health System.

White comes to DCH from Lake Charles, La., where she was chief nurse executive at Christus St. Patrick Health System. She held the same position at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.; Bay Medical Center-Sacred Heart Health System in Panama City, Fla.; and Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, Miss. She served as the administrative director of Rapides Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Alexandria, La.

White received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in nursing from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La.

She is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives, the American College of Health Care Executives, the American Nurses Association and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society, among others. She is a Nurse Executive Advanced-Board Certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association.

She is married with two children and four grandchildren.

The DCH Health System, based in Tuscaloosa, Ala., operates DCH Regional Medical Center, a 583-bed regional trauma and referral center; and Northport Medical Center, a 204-bed community hospital with inpatient rehabilitation and psychiatric units. Fayette Medical Center, a rural hospital and nursing home, is operated under a long-term lease.