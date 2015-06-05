MILLER NAMED SEC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Alabama football’s Christian Miller was selected as the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday morning. The conference honor is the first of Miller’s career.Miller had a career night in Oxford, helping Alabama to a dominant 62-7 victory at Ole Miss this past Saturday. The redshirt senior totaled a career-high five tackles, including 2.5 sacks (-11 yards), also a career-best mark. His 2.5 sacks were part of the Crimson Tide’s season-high tying four sacks (-16 yards) in the game.

Miller helped lead an Alabama defensive effort that limited the SEC’s top scoring offense to only seven points, 54.5 points below the Rebels’ season average entering Saturday’s matchup. The Crimson Tide defense limited Ole Miss to just 248 yards of total offense, 348 yards below its season average going into the conference contest.

The Columbia, S.C., native has recorded eight tackles on the season, three of which have gone for loss (-12 yards). He has also added 2.5 sacks (-11 yards) and one quarterback pressure to his senior totals.