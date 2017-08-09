Motorcycling Alabama//50 Ride Loops through the Heart of Dixie

About the book

Motorcycling Alabama is a much-needed guidebook for one of the most beautiful states to explore on two wheels. From the rocky outcrops of the Appalachian plateau to the sugar-white beaches and teal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama is a rider’s paradise.

Authors/Editors

David Haynes offers fifty ride loops of between 75 and 150 miles in length throughout every region of the state. The start and stop points for each ride are identical and easy to locate. This handy guide, which is designed to fit in a tank bag, features both streetbike and dual-sport rides. Also included are detailed, color-coded maps of the routes and turn-by-turn directions. Stunning full-color photographs accompany each ride description, highlighting scenes and points of interest along the way. There are introductory chapters on motorcycle safety, gear, and the use of global positioning devices, as well as pointers on motorcycle camping. The companion website, motorcyclingalabama.info, offers sample rides and downloadable GPS codes for all fifty rides, and hosts an author blog.Motorcycle touring is one of the fastest-growing outdoor recreational pursuits in the country. For both the in-state and out-ofstate motorcycle enthusiast, Motorcycling Alabama is a valuable and complete guide to a state rich in diverse types of scenery and with many unsung treasures yet to be discovered.

Published in cooperation with the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, Birmingham.

David Haynes is an independent commercial photographer, owner of the Studio at Blount Springs, and a part-time instructor in digital photography and photo-editing software at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. He writes a monthly feature in Alabama Living magazine entitled Alabama Motorcycle Diaries in which he explores little-known treasures of Alabama backroads. His black-and-white portfolio Alabama 2000—The Millenium Project is on permanent display at the U.S. District Courthouse in Montgomery.

Reviews

“The rides cover some of the top motorcycling back roads in the state, are accompanied by a section on how to use GPS systems on a motorcycle, and provide in-depth descriptions of cyclers’ roads with large two-page color maps and color photos throughout. Any motorcyclist touring the South must have this!”—California Bookwatch

“This book is long overdue and in many ways superior when compared to other such books on motorcycle rides for other states and regions of the country. . . . Unique features include rides for both street bikes and dual-sport bikes and the downloadable GPS coordinates for each ride. . . . With nine in my garage, I know motorcycles, and I recommend this book.”

—James McLean, Dean of the College of Education, University of Alabama, and avid motorcyclist

Awards

2011 Honorable Mention, Southeastern Library Association’s Southern Books Competition