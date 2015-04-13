Multiplatinum, record-breaking rock band Shinedown has announced additional co-headlining U.S. dates with Godsmack. The rockers are playing a slew of June festivals in Europe before returning to the States to kick off their summer co-headlining tour with Godsmack on July 22. The newly announced dates pick back up on September 21in Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale June 8th at 10am local time. For ticketing info, please visit www.shinedown.com.
 
Shinedown are at the top of their game and the charts with their critically acclaimed sixth studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION out now on Atlantic Records PRESS HERE to listen to the LP which is being called their best work yet. The album simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on iTunes. #1 Active Rock hit “DEVIL” just became the band’s 12th #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart – one step away from the record of most #1s in the history of the chart – and has racked up more than 7 million Spotify streams worldwide, immediately landing on the Spotify Global Viral 50 Chart. The soaring and anthemic “THE HUMAN RADIO” was featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday. Both videos have a combined 10+ million YouTube views.
 
In celebration of the album’s release, Shinedown received their very own Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG shoe. The Friends & Family release has the ATTENTION ATTENTION yellow, black, and white color scheme, with the album cover’s exclamation mark on the heels.
 
Shinedown‘s renewed intensity and uplifting spirit are front and center on ATTENTION ATTENTION, an album that showcases the band’s heart and depth like never before on songs like “GET UP,” an encouraging anthem that frontman Brent Smith wrote about watching bassist Eric Bass struggle with depression. The powerful song has immediately resonated with fans racking up more than 3 million combined streams and counting. PRESS HERE to check out the band’s op-ed about mental health with GRAMMY.com.
 
Their most personal album to date, ATTENTION ATTENTION is a psychological journey that follows an individual from life’s lowest lows to the highest highs as anxieties dissipate and demons disappear. The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a poignant and enduring statement about humanity and our will to overcome struggles and thrive, touching on topics such as mental health, facing fears, not being afraid to fail, social media negativity and the resolve of the human spirit.Given the deeply personal nature of the record, Shinedown went in-house for production for the first time ever, enlisting bassist Eric Bass to produce and mix the album in its entirety. Check out Shinedown‘s mini-doc for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of ATTENTION ATTENTION PRESS HERE. With a symphony of thought-provoking lyrics, stadium-size, explosive guitars, unpredictable rhythms, and cinematic flourishes, ATTENTION ATTENTION ushers in the band’s biggest and boldest chapter yet.
Select summer Shinedown/Godsmack dates are part of Live Nation’s TICKET TO ROCK, which offersexclusive 3 or 4-show ticket bundles beginning at $59 to some of the hottest rock tours this summer. Lawn and reserved ticket bundles areavailable to purchase at LiveNation.com in limited quantities while supplies last. For full package listings and additional information, PRESS HERE.
SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2018
*New Dates in Bold
June 8
June 10
June 14
June 16
June 22
June 24
June 30
July 11
July 14
July 21
July 22
July 24
July 25
July 27
July 28
July 29
July 31
August 2
August 3
August 4
August 6
August 8
August 10
August 11
August 12
August 14
August 15
August 16
August 18
August 19
August 21
August 22
August 24
August 25
August 26
August 28
August 29
August 31
September 1
September 2
September 21
September 22
September 24
September 26
September 29
September 30
October 2
October 5
October 7
October 9
October 10
October 11
October 13
Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival
Donington Park, England @ Download Festival
Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock
Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks
Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop
Clisson, France @ Hellfest
Madrid, Spain @ Download Festival
London, ON @ Rock the Park
Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA
Lorain, OH @ RoverFest
Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ### & +
Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ### +
Mount Pleasant, MI @   Soaring Eagle Casino ### + %
Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ### + &
Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ### + &
Des Moines, IA @ KAZR Bday Show ### + %
Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ### +
Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ### + &
Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ### +
Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ### + &
Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ### + &
Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater ### +
Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre – KATT Fest ### +
Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ### + &
Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavillion ### + &
North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena ### ^
Biloxi, MS @ Coast Coliseum ### ^
Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ### ^
Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ### ^
Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ### ^ &
Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ### ^
Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ### ^
Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre ### ^ &
Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ### ^ &
Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ### ^ &
Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ### ^ &
Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater ### ^
Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ### ^ &
Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ### ^ &
Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ### ^ &
Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena ###
Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum ###
Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center ###
Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena ###
Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival ###
Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center ###
Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center ###
Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena ###
Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ###
Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena ###
Everett, WA @ Angels of the Winds Arena ###
Portland, OR @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum ###
Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival ###

