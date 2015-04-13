Multiplatinum, record-breaking rock band Shinedown has announced additional co-headlining U.S. dates with Godsmack. Susan Ryder June 4, 2018 Music Multiplatinum, record-breaking rock band Shinedown has announced additional co-headlining U.S. dates with Godsmack. The rockers are playing a slew of June festivals in Europe before returning to the States to kick off their summer co-headlining tour with Godsmack on July 22. The newly announced dates pick back up on September 21in Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale June 8th at 10am local time. For ticketing info, please visit www.shinedown.com. Shinedown are at the top of their game and the charts with their critically acclaimed sixth studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION out now on Atlantic Records –PRESS HERE to listen to the LP which is being called their best work yet. The album simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on iTunes. #1 Active Rock hit “DEVIL” just became the band’s 12th #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart – one step away from the record of most #1s in the history of the chart – and has racked up more than 7 million Spotify streams worldwide, immediately landing on the Spotify Global Viral 50 Chart. The soaring and anthemic “THE HUMAN RADIO” was featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday. Both videos have a combined 10+ million YouTube views. In celebration of the album’s release, Shinedown received their very own Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG shoe. The Friends & Family release has the ATTENTION ATTENTION yellow, black, and white color scheme, with the album cover’s exclamation mark on the heels. Shinedown‘s renewed intensity and uplifting spirit are front and center on ATTENTION ATTENTION, an album that showcases the band’s heart and depth like never before on songs like “GET UP,” an encouraging anthem that frontman Brent Smith wrote about watching bassist Eric Bass struggle with depression. The powerful song has immediately resonated with fans racking up more than 3 million combined streams and counting. PRESS HERE to check out the band’s op-ed about mental health with GRAMMY.com. Their most personal album to date, ATTENTION ATTENTION is a psychological journey that follows an individual from life’s lowest lows to the highest highs as anxieties dissipate and demons disappear. The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a poignant and enduring statement about humanity and our will to overcome struggles and thrive, touching on topics such as mental health, facing fears, not being afraid to fail, social media negativity and the resolve of the human spirit.Given the deeply personal nature of the record, Shinedown went in-house for production for the first time ever, enlisting bassist Eric Bass to produce and mix the album in its entirety. Check out Shinedown‘s mini-doc for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of ATTENTION ATTENTION – PRESS HERE. With a symphony of thought-provoking lyrics, stadium-size, explosive guitars, unpredictable rhythms, and cinematic flourishes, ATTENTION ATTENTION ushers in the band’s biggest and boldest chapter yet. Select summer Shinedown/Godsmack dates are part of Live Nation’s TICKET TO ROCK, which offersexclusive 3 or 4-show ticket bundles beginning at $59 to some of the hottest rock tours this summer. Lawn and reserved ticket bundles areavailable to purchase at LiveNation.com in limited quantities while supplies last. For full package listings and additional information, PRESS HERE. SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2018 *New Dates in Bold June 8 June 10 June 14 June 16 June 22 June 24 June 30 July 11 July 14 July 21 July 22 July 24 July 25 July 27 July 28 July 29 July 31 August 2 August 3 August 4 August 6 August 8 August 10 August 11 August 12 August 14 August 15 August 16 August 18 August 19 August 21 August 22 August 24 August 25 August 26 August 28 August 29 August 31 September 1 September 2 September 21 September 22 September 24 September 26 September 29 September 30 October 2 October 5 October 7 October 9 October 10 October 11 October 13 Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival Donington Park, England @ Download Festival Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Clisson, France @ Hellfest Madrid, Spain @ Download Festival London, ON @ Rock the Park Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA Lorain, OH @ RoverFest Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ### & + Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ### + Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino ### + % Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ### + & Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ### + & Des Moines, IA @ KAZR Bday Show ### + % Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ### + Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ### + & Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas Events Center ### + Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ### + & Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ### + & Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater ### + Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre – KATT Fest ### + Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ### + & Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavillion ### + & North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena ### ^ Biloxi, MS @ Coast Coliseum ### ^ Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ### ^ Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ### ^ Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ### ^ & Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ### ^ Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ### ^ Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre ### ^ & Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ### ^ & Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ### ^ & Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ### ^ & Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater ### ^ Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ### ^ & Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ### ^ & Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ### ^ & Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena ### Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum ### Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center ### Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena ### Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival ### Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center ### Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center ### Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena ### Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ### Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena ### Everett, WA @ Angels of the Winds Arena ### Portland, OR @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum ### Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival ###