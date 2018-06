Shinedown has announced additional co-headlining U.S. dates with Godsmack. The rockers are playing a slew of June festivals in Europe before returning to the States to kick off their summer co-headlining tour with Godsmack on July 22. The newly announced dates pick back up on September 21in Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets go on sale June 8th at 10am local time. For ticketing info, please visit Multiplatinum, record-breaking rock bandhas announcedThe rockers are playing a slew of June festivals in Europe before returning to the States to kick off their. The newly announced dates pick back up oninatFor ticketing info, please visit www.shinedown.com

Shinedown are at the top of their game and the charts with their critically acclaimed sixth studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION out now on Atlantic Records – simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts and debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on iTunes. #1 Active Rock hit "DEVIL" just became the band's 12th #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart – one step away from the record of most #1s in the history of the chart – and has racked up more than 7 million Spotify streams worldwide, immediately landing on the Spotify Global Viral 50 Chart. The soaring and anthemic "THE HUMAN RADIO" was featured on Spotify's New Music Friday. Both videos have a combined 10+ million YouTube views.

In celebration of the album’s release, Shinedown received their very own Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG shoe. The Friends & Family release has the ATTENTION ATTENTION yellow, black, and white color scheme, with the album cover’s exclamation mark on the heels.

Shinedown's renewed intensity and uplifting spirit are front and center on ATTENTION ATTENTION, an album that showcases the band's heart and depth like never before on songs like "GET UP," an encouraging anthem that frontman Brent Smith wrote about watching bassist Eric Bass struggle with depression. The powerful song has immediately resonated with fans racking up more than 3 million combined streams and counting.

ATTENTION ATTENTION is a psychological journey that follows an individual from life's lowest lows to the highest highs as anxieties dissipate and demons disappear. The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a poignant and enduring statement about humanity and our will to overcome struggles and thrive, touching on topics such as mental health, facing fears, not being afraid to fail, social media negativity and the resolve of the human spirit. Given the deeply personal nature of the record, Shinedown went in-house for production for the first time ever, enlisting bassist Eric Bass to produce and mix the album in its entirety. With a symphony of thought-provoking lyrics, stadium-size, explosive guitars, unpredictable rhythms, and cinematic flourishes, ATTENTION ATTENTION ushers in the band's biggest and boldest chapter yet.

Select summer Shinedown/Godsmack dates are part of Live Nation's TICKET TO ROCK, which offers exclusive 3 or 4-show ticket bundles beginning at $59 to some of the hottest rock tours this summer. Lawn and reserved ticket bundles are available to purchase at LiveNation.com in limited quantities while supplies last.

