Natura Organic Wine // Old Vine Zinfandel

In this review, I’m going to cover three Natura Organic wines. Consider it a 3 for 1 review!

These three wines from Natura come from the Emiliana Organic Vineyards in Chile. Emiliana’s Natura wines are said to only come from organically farmed estate vineyards in the best wine growing valleys in Chile.

The winemaker for these three wines is Emilio Contreras and he feels that organic agriculture produces wines that are unique in identity and character. He has a degree in Agricultural Engineering with a specialty in Enology from the University of Chile and focuses on the Maipo and Colchagua valleys in Chile for Emiliana.

Natura Chardonnay Review

I started with the Un-Oaked Chardonnay, which was a light yellow color in the glass. I was greeted by a pleasant aroma of pineapple and light citrus, including lime and grapefruit. A good whiff only resulted in a very mild sting of alcohol in the nose, which seemed just about right for the alcohol content of 13.0% per the bottle. The taste was pretty sweet for a Chardonnay. It almost tasted like a little Riesling might have been mixed in. The taste was enjoyable and refreshing, making this wine a lovely sipper. I noted hints of pineapple and other tropical fruits. Maybe a hint of minerality as well. I later checked the tasting notes and it’s 100% Chardonnay, not a blend. The wine finished long on the palate with hardly any bitterness to be found. Well balanced overall. I found this wine to be really enjoyable and can imagine pairing it with a nice light white fish. Light cod or tilapia come to mind. Well done! Natura Chardonnay price $9.99.

Natura Rose Review

In the glass, Natura Rose has a lovely pinky-bronze appearance to it. I had to cheat on the aroma and look at the tasting notes, as I wasn’t quite able to place it. I thought maybe sweet apple, but then realized after seeing the notes that subtle cherry was really what I was noticing. There’s also some currant in there as well. Which, if you think about it, are some great aromas you don’t always find in a Rose. Nice! Of course, this Rose comes from Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes, so maybe I shouldn’t be so surprised. Natura Rose alcohol content 12.0% per the bottle. On the palate you get well balanced flavors of “extremely light” cherry and other red fruits. Remember this is a Rose, so all flavors are very light. Enjoyable, none the less. Mouthfeel is silky and the finish lingers… Pair this one with Vietnamese Pho. Natura Rose price $11.99.

Natura Carmenere Review

Last up, Natura Carmenere was very dark purple in the glass. Little to no light gets through this wine. To start, know that this wine is a blend of 85% Carmenere, 8% Syrah, 4% Cabernet Franc and 3% Merlot. Upon pouring I was immediately hit by sweet and spicy aromas of ripe dates and prunes, with a little mocha thrown in for good measure. Nice aroma! Natura Carmenere alcohol content 13.5% per the bottle. I expected a flavor bomb from the aroma (I’m writing this prior to tasting it… and now I’m going to taste it) and though quite flavorful, it wasn’t a flavor bomb. My first words were, “Hmmm that’s different!” The flavor’s enjoyable but hard to describe. There’s some of those dates and prunes in there. It’s quite jammy and there’s an immediate flavor attack that takes over your palate for a second. Tasty! Though there’s still something in there that I haven’t figured out (and the tasting notes aren’t giving it away either). The wine is very long finishing and its tannins are present and firm. The oak’s in there too.

Overall, I like this Carmenere a lot. It brings all the spice and flavor of Chile right into my wine glass! Pair this one with a hearty steak. Natura Carmenere price $10.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I found this mini-collection of Natura organic wines to be unique and expressive. They’re a great trio to serve up for a dinner party and I was pleased to have the opportunity to try each of these (I tasted them all in one sitting as a flight). If you come across them in your local shop, don’t hesitate to give them a try! Definitely some of the best wines coming out of Chile that I’ve experienced and each of these are a (well) Under $20 choice that give you great flavors for a very good price.

That’ll do it for now… Cheers!