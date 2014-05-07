Natural Remedies for Joint Pain

It is estimated that 52.5 million American adults (22.7%) annually are told by their doctor that they have some form of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, lupus, or fibromyalgia. By 2040, an estimated 78 million Americans ages 18 years or older are projected to have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Arthritis and other rheumatic conditions are the leading cause of disability in the United States and have been for the past 15 years. Joint pain is caused for various reasons including injury, anomalies from birth that make one more prone to joint destruction, obesity, and overuse to name a few. Other causes of joint pain are a result of autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. There are obviously different way of managing joint pain depending on what is the underlying condition, but here are some quick tips that can benefit everyone and are easy and natural.

Exercise

Exercise is crucial for people with arthritis. It increases strength, flexibility, reduces joint pain, and keeps motion in the joints. Though you might think exercise will aggravate joint pain, which is not the case at all. Lack of exercise actually can make your joints even more painful and stiff. Keeping your muscles, ligaments, and surrounding tissue strong is crucial for supporting your bones. Not exercising causes weakness that will result in more stress on your joints. Low impact exercises are best for those with joint pain such as swimming, water aerobics, or bicycling.

Non-Inflammatory Diet

A common question people with any form of arthritis have is, “Is there an arthritis diet?” Or more to the point, “What can I eat to help my joints?” Fortunately, many foods can help with arthritis. Following a diet low in processed foods and saturated fat will decrease the inflammatory process in your body that can lead to joint pain. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, wild caught fish, nuts, and beans are low inflammatory and are great for your body. These foods also help with lowering blood pressure and risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease.

Glucosamine

Glucosamine is a major component of joint cartilage and supplementation of it has shown to slow deterioration of cartilage. Supplements are derived from the shells of shellfish (like shrimp, lobster, and crab) or from vegetable sources. Glucosamine has been shown to relieve osteoarthritic pain and improve joint mobility. Glucosamine is produced in the body and provides natural building blocks for growth, repair and maintenance of cartilage. It has been proven to lubricate joints, help cartilage retain water and prevent breakdown.

White Willow Bark

White willow bark is nature’s aspirin. It is effective because it contains an active ingredient called salicin. Salicin is converted in the body into salicylic acid-similar to acetyl salicylic acid, the active ingredient in aspirin. But because the naturally occurring salicin is converted after it passes through the stomach, it results in less irritation and side effects. White willow can be taken in a capsule form, but it is more popular as a tea. Ingredients for this are 2 teaspoons of powdered or chipped white willow bark, 1 cup or water, and honey or lemon to taste. Bring 1 cup of water to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer. Add 2 teaspoons of white willow bark and let it infuse for 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat and let it steep for 30 minutes. Add honey or lemon to taste, as the tea can be bitter.

Hopefully these tips sound easy enough to add to your daily routine. The most of important part of managing joint pain is figuring out what the underlying condition is that is causing pain that should be determined by wa doctor.