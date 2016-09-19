Nothing But Noodles//Offers Nothing but Variety

Whether it’s in the classic downtown area or the newly popular shopping areas off of McFarland Boulevard, Tuscaloosa is in no position to complain about lack of restaurants. Part of the lunch and dinner competition is Nothing but Noodles with a Tuscaloosa location as the franchise’s fourth spot in Alabama and seventh overall in the country.

Despite the name plastered on the front of the building and menu, the restaurant offers much more than noodles. Taking a solo outing for lunch, my eyes danced around the menu as a first time visitor deciding between actual noodles or a salad, or some of the more random things like Thai lettuce wraps and Mozzarella cheese bread. When I set my sights on definitely going for noodles, I was impressed with the ethnic variety of dishes from capellini primavera to pad Thai, to beef stroganoff.

When I finally opted for something in the Asian realm, I went for the safe option of sesame lo mein with mushrooms, bell peppers, Napa cabbage, and scallions. It wasn’t until after making my order that I realized I could have easily added some type of protein and additional veggies for an extra charge. I quickly took my order number and found a small table to sit back and observe. I was impressed with the ample number and variety of seats inside, with additional open seating in the convenient patio area. Looking around the restaurant I noted plenty of televisions, loud conversation, and the sights and sounds of food preparation from the open kitchen area behind the order counter.

The most interesting thing I noticed about the restaurant and menu overall was the advertised accommodation of various food allergies, including gluten and peanuts. In addition to offering an allergy guide upon request, a large poster of a slice of gluten-free Reese’s peanut butter pie was just downright impressive.

It wasn’t too long until I found myself welcoming a steamy bowl of lo mein noodles. Armed with both chopsticks and a fork, I decided to dress my dish with an extra spice of Sriracha. As a bit of a noodle snob at times, I was pleasantly surprised with the texture of the noodles…mainly the fact that they weren’t overcooked.

Overall, I’d consider Nothing but as a great new contender for lunch and dinner in Ttown. The strategic placing of the franchise in the new Legacy Park shopping area has diners close to forgetting that they’re in Tuscaloosa. The speed of the fast casual eatery makes it a perfect place to try out a new lunch spot.

Nothing but Noodles is located at 1320 McFarland Boulevard in the Shoppes at Legacy Park and opens daily at 10:30 a.m. Tweet us @ThePlanetWeekly and let us know where you are eating!

Sheena Gregg, MS, RDN,LD is a registered dietitian and local “Filipino foodie.” Follow her on Twitter @TheThriftyRD