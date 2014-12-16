Page Named Statewide Chamber Professional of the Year

The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama named Jim Page, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, the Chamber Professional of the Year Award.

The award, presented at the CCAA Summer Conference in Point Clear, Alabama, recognizes the exemplary performance and leadership of an Alabama chamber professional to his or her local chamber and professional achievements of the candidate.

“Jim is to be commended for receiving the 2018 CCAA Chamber Professional of the Year Award,” said Heather Brothers New, President of The Chamber, Gadsden and Etowah County, and the 2018 Chairwoman of the CCAA Board of Directors. “He most certainly represents the highest standards in our profession.”

Jeremy L. Arthur, President and CEO of the CCAA, said Page is a true chamber professional. “Jim’s nomination alone is a true testament that highlights why the panel of judges selected him as this year’s recipient. His service to his local chamber, and our state organization, is proof that he is among the best of the best.”

Criteria evaluated included experience, training and education, service to CCAA and other professional organizations, service to chamber colleagues, ethical conduct in dealing with others, a highly developed sense of professionalism, leadership, and an abiding desire to advance the profession of chamber management.

Non-professional criteria evaluated included: non-chamber related community participation, civic participation, and religious, charitable and educational related activities. An out-of-state panel of chamber executives served as the review panel and award-selection committee.

“Jim Page is the consummate professional and I am so pleased that The Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama is recognizing Jim’s leadership and his exemplary work, said Blake Madison, shareholder with Rosen Harwood and Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. “Jim has helped lead our Chamber to attain a level of relevance and involvement in the growth of our region never before seen. His dedication to making our community and state a better place is evident in all that he does.”

Since its beginning in 1937 as the Alabama Association of Commercial Organizations, what is now known as the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama has remained dedicated to advancing the goal that chambers of commerce are the premier local business advocate in the State of Alabama. In conjunction with the Business Council of Alabama, a non-partisan organization, the two groups through the BCA/CCAA Partnership, represent the interests and concerns of over 1 million working Alabamians every day.