PETER PAN JR. IS FLYING TO THE BAMA THEATRE APRIL 20-22

By Colton Crowe

Everyone has probably heard of the magical place of Neverland where a team of lost boys, a band of pirates, and a tribe of Indians all dwell. Well, come journey with Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre as they bring Peter Pan JR. to the Bama Theatre on April 20-22.

Based on the famous novel by J.M. Barrie, Peter Pan, a lost boy who refuses to grow up, leads the Darling children, Wendy, Michael, and John, on a journey to Neverland where they join forces with Tiger Lily to defeat the evil and kooky Captain Hook. Peter Pan JR. also features a variety of songs by the incomparable Morris “Moose” Charlap including “I’m Flying,” “I’ve Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Never Never Land.” This story is the epitome of magic and high-flying adventure.

Playing the title role of Peter Pan is Margaret Carr, sophomore at Central High School. Carr says that Peter Pan is a difficult character to portray. “He is the embodiment of youth; energetic, playful, freewheeling etc., but he is also very full of himself,” Carr said.

Carr says she hopes that audiences are reminded that we all grow up, but that does not mean we can let that bit of youth fade away. “Growing up isn’t bad as long as you keep that piece of joy and freedom with you,” Carr added.

Grace Robbins, a senior homeschooler from Selma, will be starring as Wendy in the production. Like Carr, Robbins also hopes that audiences will leave with the message that we all have an inner child inside. “This show reminds us that we all have been children before and loved playing make believe,” Robbins said. “I think audiences can expect a lot of liveliness and creativity from this show!”

Drew Baker, artistic director of Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre and director of Peter Pan JR., says that she has seen this show several times and has always wanted to direct it. “The cast is amazing and they are having so much fun during rehearsals, with some literally flying high,” Baker said.

Baker says that this is a perfect show for the child in each of us. “You can fly high and never lose your child-like wonder,” Baker added. “No matter how many times you see this show or read the book, it never grows old.”

Peter Pan JR. will be performed on April 20 at 7:00pm, April 21 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, and April 22 at 2:00pm, with tickets ranging from $10 to $20. For more information, email tuscchildrenstheatremedia@gmail.com or call 205.310.8010.

# # #

Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre was founded by a group of parents, educators, and theatre professionals who identified a need for the youth of Tuscaloosa to have opportunities to perform. From its humble beginnings in 1986, the organization has grown tremendously. Today, TCT offers onstage and offstage opportunities for hundreds of children each year, and houses audiences of thousands of children annually. Its mission is to educate and expose the children of Tuscaloosa and surrounding counties to all aspects of stage performing and production.