Pyro’s Pizza // Quick and Delicious

Ask me what my favorite food is and I will quickly tell you pizza. Whether it’s the fact that there’s bread, cheese, or a host of options for toppings, it’s hard to say why it’s my favorite. As a college town we love our pizza for sure. Growing up, I remember seeing various pizza places that would have signage for customers that would say something along the lines of “our delicious product takes time, please be patient as we custom make your order.” Looking back at those pizza places, the crusts were often thick and the topping placement would often be similar to a deep-dish pizza. What I’ve learned more recently though is that deliciousness doesn’t always have to take copious amounts of time…instead, all it takes is high quality ingredients and a fancy oven with fire!

To be honest, Mondays are my least favorite day. It’s not that anything terrible happens, but of course it’s a process of getting mentally and emotionally prepared to take on the full work week. I had an extra early breakfast on this particular Monday which led me feeling pretty hungry come lunch time. I wanted a balance of hearty but nothing overly greasy. Pizza from Pyro’s sounded like the best option that day. Pulling up to the parking lot, I was already surprised by the number of patrons in the restaurant during the early 11 a.m. hour. My husband and I are frequent flyers to Pyro’s so it didn’t take too much perusing of the menu for me to decide what I wanted. Taking one last glance at the specialty pizza combinations, I decided to go with a snack-sized version of the Raging Hawaiian pizza, a slightly smaller pizza compared to the entrée size. The Raging Hawaiian featured spicy marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, regular bacon, mozzarella, pineapple, and fresh jalapenos, with my own personal request to add sun-dried tomatoes.

While in line for my pizza, a few colleagues from work and church were in front of me and kindly offered to treat me to lunch due to noticing me eating solo. What a Monday treat! It felt like 60 seconds before our pizzas and salad were brought to the table. Aside from my Raging Hawaiian, our table posted a deliciously classic pepperoni pizza, a mushroom and sausage pizza, and a massive barbecue entrée salad. Giving everyone’s plates the “once over” I noticed a color to everyone’s crust and a generous amount of toppings.

Taking my first bite of pizza (where are my fork and knife pizza eaters?!) I was pleased at the tried and true flavors and textures I expected to have from this pizza. I used to think a thinner crust was for the birds, but now I see it as a vehicle for serving up deliciousness while being able to be cooked quite efficiently for the hungry and on-the-go consumer. Though I left lunch coveting my lunch mate’s salad and wishing we had gone halfsies with pizza and salad, I was extremely happy with my Monday lunch choice. If you haven’t been already, you should definitely consider Pyro’s in your rotation for lunch or dinner given the great price point, food selection, and alcohol and dessert selection. It goes without saying that I will definitely be back again!

Pyro’s Fire Fresh Pizza is located at the Shoppes at Legacy Park and opens daily at 11 a.m. Tweet us @ThePlanetWeekly and let us know where you are eating!

Sheena Gregg, MS, RDN,LD is a registered dietitian and local “Filipino foodie.” Follow her on Twitter @TheThriftyRD