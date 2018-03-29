RASCAL FLATTS DROP SOARING NEW SINGLE “BACK TO LIFE” AVAILABLE AT COUNTRY RADIO TODAY

Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts are releasing a powerhouse new single, “Back To Life” (Big Machine Records), available at country radio today. The trio produced the stirring track, which erupts throughout the chorus. Songwriters Cary Barlowe, Niko Moon, Shay Mooney and Fred Wilhelm penned vivid lyrics, as Rascal Flatts’ harmonies shine. Billboard exclusively premiered the lyric video for “Back To Life,” available to watch here . “The first moment we heard this song, we knew it was meant for us,” said Gary LeVox. “There are so many little things that add up to making someone so uniquely special to you, and this song captures that love and conveys all the good feelings that come along with it. We’re at an exciting point in our careers, and we’re fortunate to be able to just focus on making and releasing music that speaks to us and hopefully resonates with the fans.” One band. Ten albums. Seventeen No. One hits. Over 27 million records and 10 million tickets sold. Time and success have only put Rascal Flatts closer to their core with expert musicianship, razor-sharp vocals and songs that have shaped lives, loves and the genre of country music itself. The trio most recently celebrated back-to-back chart-topping singles “Yours If You Want It” and “I Like The Sound Of That.” The group has also earned over 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, making them the most awarded country group of the past decade. Rascal Flatts recently wrapped their stacked and highly praised headlining BACK TO US tour and will play select dates this fall. For more information visit rascalflatts.com.