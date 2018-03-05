REMATCH IN 2020 ADVOCARE CLASSIC WITH USC

Courtesy UA Media Relations

The 2020 AdvoCare Classic will feature a rematch between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Southern California Trojans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Today’s announcement will mark the ninth faceoff between these two powerhouses bringing great college football history to AT&T Stadium on Labor Day weekend.

“This is another fantastic season-opening matchup that will give our team and our fans a bowl-like experience coming out of the gates,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We’ve played in some incredible games at AT&T Stadium over the last few years, and we look forward to what will surely be another one in the 2020 AdvoCare Classic.”

The revived rivalry between Alabama and USC occurred in the 2016 AdvoCare Classic with the Trojans falling to the Crimson Tide 52-6. The 2016 game was the first meeting between the teams in more than three decades. The majority of the schools’ football history dates back to the 1970s due to the friendship between head coaches John McKay (USC) and Paul “Bear” Bryant (Alabama) where each team won a game on their opponents’ turf.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to open another season at the AdvoCare Classic in 2020,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Our team and our fans have always enjoyed playing in North Texas and AT&T Stadium is a fantastic competitive environment. This event has always been a first class with the intensity of a bowl game. We are also pleased to have the chance to once again face USC, and we look forward to a great game.”