ROASTED SUMMER VEGETABLES

If you are growing a garden this year, or you like to buy produce in season at your local farmer’s market, then you’ll love this easy roasted summer vegetable recipe. This recipe is very versatile. If you don’t have one of the

ingredients, just leave it out or substitute another one.

Ingredients:

To matoe s

Summer squash

Zucchini

Red potatoes

Garlic

Olive oil

Fresh basil

Mozzarella cheese, grated

I have not included amounts for the ingredients, because you can easily adjust this recipe to make any amount. Just slice up what you think you will be able to eat. This dish doesn’t re-heat very well, so try to only make what you

will eat for one meal.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Slice the vegetables into uniform slices. You want them to be about the same size so they will line up nicely in the pan. Drizzle some olive oil in the bottom of your baking dish. Add a clove or two

of chopped garlic. Next start lining the vegetables in the pan in rows, so that the slices are

standing up and leaning against each other. When you get to the end of a row, start the next row.

After all the vegetables are lined up in the pan, you can sprinkle some chopped fresh basil on top and then sprinkle some grated mozzarella cheese over the top of everything. You can use any kind of cheese you like. Place the dish in the oven and bake until the vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes. It also depends on what vegetables you are using, red potatoes will take the longest to cook. I am not a huge fan of cooked vegetables, but this dish is really, really good. Give it a try, it’s a great way to use up some of your excess garden produce, and it’s healthy too.